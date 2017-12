Word AIDs Day 2017: Progressing, Still Striving

Today, December 1, marks the 21st anniversary of World HIV/AIDs Day.

The day was marked to offer awareness about the disease. Furthermore on the creation of the day, the United Nations Programme also created an organization to help provide AIDs resources. In 1997, the Worlds AIDs Campaign was born. The group offers communication as well as information on the illness.

According to NBC HIV/AIDs contributes to approximately one million deaths as of 2016, and since the start of the contagion, the total extends to 35 million people. By the end of 2016, 36.7 million people were living with HIV/AIDs globally. Over one million cases of HIV/AIDs are from the United States. This includes 2.1 million children younger than the age of 15 years old. Since the start of the year 2000, the death toll of HIV/AIDs has dropped 62% in total, 39% for HIV and 33% for AIDs.

The infectious disease often goes unnoticed by a person without access to medical deduction. This enforces the importance of getting tested. Children can capture HIV/AIDs through breastfeeding or childbirth from their mother carrying it. The majority of the kids diagnosed are located in sub-Saharan Africa. In the United States, however, 44% of the total population that was infected were adolescents ranging from 13-15 years of age. In the year 2015, the number of babies and children with the possibility of capturing the illness was lowered by half.

Currently, 40% of those infected are lacking testing services, and are therefore unaware of their health status. This means that 60% of the people affected have been able to become aware of their status.

According to New Now Next The majority of people whom do get infected with HIV/AIDs are settled in middle or low income countries. Sub-Saharan Africa is the most affected area. In the U.S, African American gay males and Latino gay males hold the highest infection rates. In 2014, the number of African American men decreased by 10%. However that same year, the rate of Latino men began to increase by 14%. The ideology as to why more Latino men are getting infected is believed to be rooted from a language barrier and the absence of resources needed to get tested. Overall, 1,216,917 gay and bisexual men have been affected by HIV/AIDs in the U.S. since the epidemic and discussion began in the 1980s.

What does this mean for the country?

The statement is simple: there is a missing discussion on this particular topic. People are unaware and unable to be given information desired on the subject of HIV/AIDs. Many are restricted from the medical needs associated with it.

Regardless of the gray overcloud, progress has been made, but there is still more to make.

The Salud Family Health Centers, Tri-County Health Departments, and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains are able to conduct HIV/AIDs testings north of the Denver area. Two Ryan White HIV Care Centers are located here, in Colorado.