UFC Fighter’s Cute, Intense Proposal

UFC Fighter Jessica Andrade proposed to her longtime girlfriend inside the cage this weekend, making for a unique and public declaration of love.

According to New on Next, Andrade, who is originally from Brazil, fought this past Saturday night. Although she was bested by contender Joanna Jędrzejczyk, she never backed down during the five rounds of fighting, causing UFC fans and commentators to laud her performance.

After the fight, Joe Rogan interviewed Andrade in the cage, and she made a special announcement.

“Today, I’d like to make a special request to my girlfriend, Fernanda, who is here,” she stated. “I want to take her in marriage.”

Allegedly, her girlfriend gave the thumbs-up sign, implying affirmation for Andrade’s brave declaration.