Two Male Vultures Successfully Hatch Egg

Two male vultures at the Amserdam zoo just successfully hatched an egg, leading animal lovers and LGTBQ enthusiasts to call them “gay dads.”

New on Next reports that The two vultures live at the Natura Artis Magistra Zoo in Amsterdam, and are classified as griffon vultures. The pair have built a nest together and bonded as a pair, and adopted an egg that they found on the floor of the aviary, bringing it into their nest.

The two then took turns sitting on the egg until it hatched, and are now sharing feeding duties, regurgitating food for the baby bird to eat.

Apparently, according to the zoo, it is not uncommon for birds to form into same-sex couples and raise abandoned babies. However, this is the firs time a same-sex couple has successfully hatched an eg at their zoo.