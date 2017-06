Trump Fails to Mention Pride Month

Not surprisingly, Trump failed to mention Pride Month in any of his proclamations so far.

Of course, Pride month has become so famous and well-known that it is hardly just something the LGBTQ community is aware of. Giant pride celebrations and a huge social media presence have made Pride a household word. Obama was happy to recognize Pride last year with a statement. Not Trump.

And it’s not that he’s forgotten to issue proclamations at all. According to New on Next he has already declared June to be National Carribean-American Heritage Month, African-American Music Appreciation Month, National Homeownership Month, Great Outdoors Month, and National Ocean Month.

Of course, June has just started, and it’s totally possible that Trump could still make mention of Pride. However, the fact that Trump has already made so many enemies when it comes to the LGBTQ community, and the way he acknowledged almost every other celebration that takes place in June, aren’t looking like great signs.

On the flip side, Obama is holding a “NOT the White House Pride Party” on June 10, which will bring former administration officials and LGBTQ groups together to celebrate the holiday and give pride unofficial national recognition.

“Tremendous progress has been achieved, but the journey is far from over,”

said Nancy Pelosi in her own statement on Pride, criticizing the current administration for their lack of mention. “LGBT Americans face an assault on their rights from the White House and House Republicans, who are gutting HIV prevention and treatment initiatives, dismantling protections for transgender children in public schools and conspiring to render LGBT Americans invisible in the census.”

This is the last in a long line of slights and insults from the Trump administration.