Triple Bypass Bike Race Cancelled, but Festival Still On

The 29th Annual Triple Bypass bike race has been cancelled. The race takes place in the foothills, and was cancelled due to the wildfire in Eagle and Summit Counties. However, the festival portion of their event, to take place in Evergreen, is still on.

“We are truly sorry for any inconveniences that the forest fires have caused,” Triple Bypass stated in a press release. “Our website has the most current event information about the festival in Evergreen on Saturday for all our registered riders to meet and greet our partners and sponsors. The Triple Bypass is a one- or two-day 120-mile (up to 240-mile) bicycle ride along scenic Colorado highways, country roads and bike paths between Evergreen and Avon, and will return for 2018. Proceeds from the Triple Bypass are donated to local non-profits, totaling over two million dollars in the history of Team Evergreen.”

While riders will inevitably be disappointed by the race cancellation, safety should always come first when it comes to wildfires, and their will still be plenty of fun to be had in cool, shady Evergreen.

Festival Hours: Saturday, July 8 at Buchannan Recreational Center, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, Colorado 80439 (12 – 8 p.m.)