Transgender Man Slashed on Subway After Offering Seat

A Manhattan woman,Stephanie Pazmino, has been taken into custody for allegedly stabbing a transgender black man in the face after he offered her his seat on the subway.

Ijan DaVonte Jarrett, 44, was heading home on a Bronx-bound 4 train when a pair of female friends boarded his car. Wondering if they’d like to sit together, he offered his seat to one of the women who responded, “Oh no, no. I’m good.”

According to Jarret, she then turned to her friend and told her that she did not want to sit next to a black person in Spanish.

“I got up anyway and said to her that she didn’t have to sit next to me,” Jarrett told the New York Daily News. “I took a seat across from her and just forgot all about it.”

Soon, Pazmino was standing over Jarret and striking him with a two-inch knife.

“I didn’t know I was being stabbed,” Jarrett remarked. “She stabbed me right under my left eye, on the back of my hand and on my left arm. She was screaming and hollering the whole time.”

Once Jarrett got off the train, he was rushed to a local hospital and treated for multiple stab wounds.

Pazmino was eventually apprehended on the street by police and charged with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and weapons possession.