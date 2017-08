Trans Military Ban Would Cost $960 Million

Many of the supporters of Trump’s proposed ban of trans individuals in the military have claimed that doing so would be a smart financial move. However, a new study estimates that implementing this ban could cost the U.S. up to $960 million.

This report comes from the Palm Center, and estimates that removal of trans individuals from the military would be more costly than covering their surgeries, a cost currently estimated at $8.4 million.

“If President Trump is truly concerned about the financial costs of transgender service, his announced ban has it exactly backwards,” said Aaron Belkin, director of the Palm Center, according to Military Partners. “American taxpayers should ask the president, who is proud of his business savvy, why he’s spending a dollar to buy a dime.”

In addition to this most recent evidence against the ban, the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Center for Lesbian Rights have already filed suits, claiming that the ban is a violation of the equal protection guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment. An open letter from 56 retired U.S. generals and admiral also openly criticized the ban in a letter, claiming that such a move would be disruptive and deprive the military of talent.

Regardless of Trump’s certainty that a ban would be good for the military, more and more evidence is continually surfacing that this action wouldn’t be in the best interest of anyone.