Taiwan Rules in Favor of Same-Sex Marriage

Taiwan’s high court just ruled in favor of same-sex marriage, making it the first place in Asia to move forward with marriage equality rights.

According to the BBC, the Legislative Yuan, which serves as parliament in Taiwan, next has to amend the civil code. This will officially allow same-sex couples to marry.

“Society recognizes gay people have the same needs,” activist Chi Chia-wei stated when addressing the court and trying to get this ruling passed, according to BBC. “They are normal people wanting to build normal relations and the law should include them.”

Before this change, Taiwan defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman. Advocates argued that the definition was discrimination against same-sex couples and needed to be changed. Due to the election of liberal president Tsai Ing-wen, the LGBTQ community felt there was a better chance for same-sex marriage laws to be passed in the new political climate.

Now allies and advocates wait expectantly to see if parliament will move forward and change the law without any further ado. As soon as that happens, Taiwan will make history as one of the most inclusive places in Asia.