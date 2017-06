Skittles Celebrate Pride By Giving Up the Rainbow

Once again, Skittles are showing their support for Pride by producing a bag with all-white candies inside.

The company first did this in 2016 in honor of London Pride. The idea behind this is that the rainbow is Skittles’ symbol year-round to represent variety in candy, but they want the LGBTQ community to have it to themselves for Pride season.

“Only one rainbow matters this pride. Give the rainbow, taste the rainbow,” the brand wrote in their product description, according to LGBTQ Nation. “All the lentils are white in celebration of pride. Enjoy the mystery mix.”

Last year, they made a video explaining their special take on celebrating Pride.

Skittles’ temporary renouncing of the rainbow is a unique way to show support this Pride season.