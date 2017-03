How Same-Sex Marriage Benefits the Economy

Marriage is a controversial entity, not fully accepted or loved even by those who participate in it. While it is no doubt important to honor the bond of love between two people, many feel that marriage is patriarchal and perpetuates the gender binary, and the classic ceremony certainly puts a financial strain on many couples, young and old. But there is one thing that cannot be doubted: marriage is good for the economy.

In fact, weddings are an entire industry. From wedding DJs and dressmakers to those who make the cakes, this is an industry that turns a decent profit even in times of economic recession.

It should come as no surprise that legalizing same-sex marriage brings in even more revenue. When you increase the demographic of those who have the right to get married to 100 percent, you are looking at a lot more money. Factoring in that many people want to spend their special day just the way they’ve always dreamed of it due to facing adversity as a couple, you end up with some serious spenders who are committed to executing their wedding, their way — no matter the cost.

“On average I’ve noticed LGBTQ folk tend to actually have larger, higher budget weddings, which is definitely contributing more to the economy,” said Bec Koop of Irie Weddings & Events, a group that caters to alternative wedding choices such as cannabis-themed parties. “Sometimes you are also seeing a smaller, more intimate group, but in general you see people spending more money on their special day. The most beautiful thing I see about LGBTQ weddings is that they are more relaxed and they know how to throw one heck of a party.”

According to an economist’s column for PBS, state and federal budgets benefit from same-sex marriage legalization because nation-wide, same-sex couples’ money spent on weddings equals an estimated $1.5 billion. All the purchases of wedding items would also be taxed, generating even more money for the state.

In addition to all the money generated, allowing same-sex marriage supports the economy in another, more subtle way.

Married people are more beneficial economically than single people. This is because dual-income households are often more comfortable financially and therefore able to spend and give back to the economy. After all, if you are sharing all your bill and mortgage payments with someone else and splitting grocery costs right down the middle, it is a lot easier to splurge for that special night out or that expensive new piece of furniture.

“I think in terms of what’s worth it. That will, of course, vary couple to couple,” said Susannah Mcleod, local actor and photographer, who recently tied the knot with her girlfriend in beautiful Breckenridge. “It was important us to have a place where we could spend time with our best friends in the world and beautiful photos to remember our special day, so that’s where we ‘splurged.’”

Business Insider explained that legalizing same-sex marriage also increases revenue by boosting productivity in the workforce. If queer couples are treated just like hetero couples, they will gain the benefit of moving or staying wherever they want for work, rather than relocating in order to get married and will have an advantage in advancing their careers. They will also be more productive, due to increased self-esteem and lack of the stress caused by being seen as deviant or inferior.

It shouldn’t come as much surprise that legalizing same-sex marriage is better for the economy. More married couples equal more weddings, a.k.a. people spending on everything from clothing and venue to the literal icing on the cake. And more dual-income families equals more spending and an overall healthier economy.

So next time you think about or discuss the same-sex marriage debate, remember the major secret weapon that proponents of gay marriage have on our side: cash.