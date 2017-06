Rainbow Crosswalks in Atlanta to Become Permanent

Atlanta just painted some of their crosswalks rainbow for Pride, and they are going to make it permanent.

The painted crosswalks are in the Midtown neighborhood, and Mayor Kasim Reed just announced that they are going to stay that way. The announcement was made on June 12 in honor of the anniversary of the Pulse shootings.



“Our city has rallied around our LGBT community, and we have not shied from demonstrating our unity and solidarity,” the mayor announced in an official statement. “And with this spirit, I cannot think of a more important time to reaffirm our unwavering and unqualified support for our LGBTQ residents.”

The cross-streets of Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street, where the crosswalk is located, represent the heart of the queer community in Atlanta.