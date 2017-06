Proud to be PrEPed

Colorado is in a new era in HIV prevention and Truvada for PrEP is leading the way. PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) is an FDA-approved, once-a-day HIV prevention pill for people who are HIV-negative. Taken daily, PrEP is over 90% effective in preventing the HIV virus.

This medication is making a profound and positive impact on the community as a whole. Jesse, a PrEP user in Denver, says, “After being on PrEP for over a year, I have no side effects and I live a great, healthy life.”

PrEP inspires peace of mind and confidence in its users. One PrEP user points out, “There are a lot of people here in the United States, and even here in Colorado, who don’t know their HIV status. Getting on PrEP is a pivotal moment.”

At the initial PrEP appointment, a provider will perform an STI and HIV test. “I had a partner who was HIV positive and I never knew what my status was. Not knowing was driving me crazy,” says Daniel, a participant in the Proud to be PrEPPED campaign. At the urging of his partner, Daniel made an empowering decision to take control of his sexual health. He got tested and immediately started taking PrEP.

While perceived barriers and stigmas exist in the community, there are many resources available to those interested in starting PrEP. Your current healthcare provider is a place to start if you are thinking about getting on PrEP. If you don’t have an established healthcare provider, or are uncomfortable talking with them about sexual health, there are a lot of PrEP-friendly providers in Colorado who want to help you protect yourself.

PrEP is affordable. Many health insurance providers, as well as Health First Colorado, can help cover the cost of PrEP. There are financial assistance options available for those without insurance or full coverage through existing insurance.

Don’t let anything stand between you and protecting yourself. Be proud. Get PrEPPED.

To hear other personal stories and learn more about PrEP visit proudtobeprepped.com.