“Open to All” Campaign Launched to Fight Descrimination

Arguments in the Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission begin today, and the queer community should be paying attention.

In light of the recent Masterpiece Cakeshop court battle, a new campaign, “Open to All,” vows to call attention to discrimination and make businesses inclusive.

New Now Next reports that LGBTQ and civil rights activists are teaming up to launch this campaign. This comes in light of the fact that the Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case, to be held December 5, could have major implications for the federal Civil Rights Act. If it’s determined that the shop was in the right when it comes to not making a cake for a gay couple, it could set a new precedent for legally mandated discrimination.

This is where Open to All comes in. So far, the campaign has been supported by over 75 organizations, including the ACLU, GLAD, and the Anti-Defemation League. The purpose of Open To All is to spread the word about how harmful it could be if the bakery wins this case. It would mean a lot more than one queer couple getting turned down for a wedding cake. Allowing discrimination would mean many more queer folks could face the same thing, and this could possibly even extend to legal gender discrimination and mandated and approved hate against people of color.

Check out the ad below to learn more about the Open To All message, and get involved by clicking on the link in this email and signing their petition or sharing their info. If we all stand together, hate won’t win!