Newly Elected LGBT Officials Critical in Moving Forward

86 LGBT Victory Fund-endorsed candidates won their races

As our movement prepares for a presidential administration opposed to LGBT equality, LGBT elected officials will play an essential role in preventing anti-LGBT legislation and demanding equality. On Nov. 8, several LGBT candidates achieved historic wins, and 86 of 135 Victory Fund-endorsed LGBT candidates won their elections.

In response to the presidential election results and victories for LGBT candidates across the nation, Victory Fund President & CEO Aisha C. Moodie-Mills released the following statement:

“Today I am heartbroken that racist, xenophobic, sexist, and transphobic demagoguery won last night’s presidential election. The devastating results hit the LGBT community particularly hard because we are unique in spanning all the demographic groups targeted by the president-elect throughout his campaign. We are Latino, black, women, Muslims, undocumented, and we have disabilities. We are all stronger together, and Victory Fund will continue to work to ensure that our collective voices are represented in the halls of power.

Amidst this election’s darkness, however, there were rays of light. Kate Brown became the nation’s first openly LGBT governor, a stunning accomplishment and a win for the history books. Carlos Guillermo Smith became the first openly LGBT Latino elected to the Florida state legislature, representing Orlando and many LGBT people of color who danced at Pulse nightclub that horrific night. Georgia expanded LGBT representation in its state legislature, electing Sam Park to join three other openly LGBT voices. And voters reelected all six openly LGBT members of Congress despite a tough night for House Democrats — affirmation that LGBT leadership is effective and respected.

Now more than ever, LGBT elected officials are critical to defending our community and pushing forward equality for LGBT people, and Victory Fund will be at their side. We will work to support incumbents and build the next generation of diverse LGBT candidates so we can cement our gains and further equality for all people. But let’s not kid ourselves: We made huge strides these past eight years, and this election we took steps back. Now our community and allies need to rally and demand all elected lawmakers — not just LGBT elected officials — unequivocally stand on the side of equality for all people.”