Malta Passes Marriage Equality

This week, the island nation of Malta officially passed marriage equality laws, giving same-sex couples equal right to marry.

According to Times of Malta, Malta passed the legislation this past Wednesday in a 66-1 vote. Language specifying “mother, father, husband, and wife” was officially removed from laws and replaced with gender-neutral phrasing like “spouse” and “parent who gave birth.”

A celebration was then held outside the prime minister Joseph Muscat’s residence to celebrate this overwhelming victory.

“This is an historic vote. It shows that our democracy and our society are maturing… it’s a society where we can all say we are equal,” Muscat told Times of Malta.

Catholic leaders were not happy about this overall, and expressed their distaste in not-so subtle ways, as evidenced by a Tweet from Bishop CJ Scicluna.

“Good morning, Carob”, said the Orange Tree. “Did not the Law say that we are equal? I see that you are still a Carob and I an Orange Tree”. pic.twitter.com/pz10ZXKOQA — Bishop CJ Scicluna (@BishopScicluna) July 13, 2017

However, despite reluctance from some religious figures and conservative members of society, most of Malta is celebrating this progressive step.