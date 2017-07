LGBTQ Warriors Take on ISIS (Literally)

Yep, you read that right. There is literally a group of LGBTQ fighters taking on ISIS in Syria.

The unit is made up of volunteers, and according to New Now Next, is called The Queer Insurrection and Liberation Army, or TQILA. They are a subset of The International Revolutionary People’s Guerrilla Forces (IRPGF), anarchists devoted to pushing back against ISIS.

So far, their slogan seems to be “these faggots kill fascists,” and as can be imagined, they are turning a lot of heads.

“TQILA’s members have watched in horror as fascist and extremist forces around the world have attacked the Queer community and murdered countless of our community members citing that they are ‘ill’, ‘sick’ and ‘unnatural,’” their online manifesto explains.

The formation of The Queer Insurrection and Liberation Army (TQILA), a subgroup of the IRPGF. Queer Liberation! Death to Rainbow Capitalism! pic.twitter.com/Tp1x2PZ079 — IRPGF (@IRPGF) July 24, 2017

So far, it’s not public knowledge how many fighters they are or what they have achieved to date, but it seems evident that these queer warriors are not going to take the global abuse LGBTQ people have been facing without an actual fight.

Cover photo courtesy of facebook.