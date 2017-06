Joe Biden Officiates Gay Wedding

This past weekend, Joe Biden officiated a wedding between a gay staff member of the Democratic National Committee and his partner.

According to New on Next, Biden, famous for being the loving and supportive VP to Obama, has now performed two LGBTQ marriages. With some experience under his belt, he was the perfect pick to perform the wedding between Finance Chair of the DNC Henry Muñoz and his partner, Kyle Ferari.

Muñoz’s friend, actor Melanie Griffith, posted on Instagram about the wedding and included a heart-felt caption.

My dearest friends Henry Munoz and Kyle Ferrari were married today by VP Joe Biden. Wishing them everlasting love and a joyous life journey!!! ❤️💋❤️👏🏻🌹👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on May 27, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Biden’s first same-sex wedding was last year when he married Brian Mosteller and Joe Mahshie, two White House staffers.

“Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house. Couldn’t be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

Biden, who already has a reputation as an ally and advocate, is doing his part to stand up for what is right and spread a little love.