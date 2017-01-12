House LGBT Caucus Calls on Senate to Reject Ben Carson Nomination

The Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus called on the Senate to reject Ben Carson’s nomination for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The HUD is the head of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, a member of the President’s Cabinet, and twelfth in the Presidential line of succession. The Department’s mission is “to increase homeownership, support community development and increase access to affordable housing free from discrimination.”

“Carson has long made repugnant and ignorant statements regarding the LGBT community, particularly transgender individuals,” said LGBT Equality Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Mark Takano. “Transgender people are more likely to be homeless and need affordable housing, and the next HUD Secretary must ensure that they along with other vulnerable communities can access life-saving programs. Carson’s statements show he will not protect transgender people, and thus disqualify him.”

Ben Carson has long made public, often inflammatory statements about LGBT people including; comparing gays and lesbians to pedophiles, calling the transgender community the “height of absurdity”, and supporting discriminatory bathroom bills.

As HUD Secretary, Carson would be responsible for ensuring that HUD’s programs reach all Americans, not just the straight and cisgender communities. According to the recent US Trans Survey, nearly one in three respondents had experienced homelessness at some point in their life.