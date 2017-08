Hindu and Jewish Woman Make History with Marriage

Kalavati Mistry and Miriam Jefferson just got married, and they were the first interfaith Hindu-Jewish lesbian couple to take the plunge in Great Britain.

The two already had a traditional Jewish wedding in Texas this past February. This week, they travelled to Europe and participated in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

“It’s really nice to now have a Hindu wedding here,” Jefferson stated in an interview with the Mail Online, “because it brings both of us together and completes both of us in my eyes.”

“I will follow the Hindu faith and follow some of the Jewish traditions,” Mistry said, according to Pukaar News. “I’d like to see our lives bond together, our traditions, and our cultures. We get to embrace both, Hinduism as well as Judaism. That’s how I see it. I hope this brings people together.”

The couple has been together for 20 years now, and met at a training course for the interfaith organization where they both work. Mistry only recently came out publicly, and explained that coming out was difficult for her. The two hope that queer people across cultures can experience loving relationships.

Cover image courtesy of Facebook