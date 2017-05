Harry Styles Won’t Define His Sexuality for You

For whatever reason, our media is obsessed with pinning down sexuality and gender identity, and as such has been up in arms about Harry Styles’ ambiguous sexuality.

But Styles won’t put himself in a box for the sake of fans or the public, according to a recent story from The Sun.

“I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself,” he stated in the interview.

Styles has been known to have romantic relationships across the board, and doesn’t feel the need to explain any of this to the media. He spoke out in support of Miley Cyrus coming out as pansexual, but doesn’t feel that such an admission is necessary himself.

“Being in a creative field, it’s important to be ­progressive,” Styles told The Sun. “People doing stuff like that is great.”

“It’s weird for me — everyone should just be who they want to be,” he added . “It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that.”