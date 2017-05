Grindr Used as Tool to Attack Gay Men

Four men were recently charged for using Grindr, the app for gay men to find dates, hookups, or chat, to assault and rob gay men.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the men indicted for these crimes are from a Dallas suburb. These individuals claimed they used Grindr to attack gay men after gaining access to their homes.

Nigel Garrett, 21, Chancler Encalada, 20, Anthony Shelton, 19, and Cameron Ajiduah, 18, were found guilty by a grand federal jury last Wednesday on charges of carjacking, conspiracy, possession of firearms, and hate crimes. The indicted men are from Frisco, a suburb of Dallas, and the home invasions took place in Frisco as well as Plano and Aubrey, two other suburbs. All of the invasions happened in January and February of this year.

These four individuals posed on Grindr as gay men and arranged meetings at the homes of their victims, where they would then assault and rob the men planning on meeting them. In addition to stealing valuable items during the invasions, the four men also made anti-gay remarks.