Gays Against Guns Stage “Die In” to Protest Gun Violence

Following this weekend’s tragic church shooting in Texas, Gays Against Guns staged a die-in inside Hart Senate Building to make the point that they want the madness to stop when it comes to gun violence.

For those not familiar, a die-in is just what it sounds like. Figures lay on the ground as though dead, to call to mind the horrible images conjured up by a real shooting.

“America woke up this morning to news of yet another mass shooting,” the group was quoted as saying, according to New Now Next “Gays Against Guns knows one thing—It is up to us. And by ‘us’ we also mean you. Come join us. We have plenty more to do.”

Many groups are speaking out in the wake of these recent tragedies to try and put an end to the violence.