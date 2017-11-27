FDA Approves Drug Regimen for HIV

A new HIV treatment was just approved, and it’s designed to be easier to use and have fewer side effects than previous medications.

According to New Now Next, this is the world’s first two-drug regimen designed to fight HIV, and it was just approved by the FDA. Juluca is a one-a-day tablet that combines two already existing HIV drugs, dolutegravir and rilpivirine.

The idea is to ease side effects and help patients who are used to taking two or three drugs to help with their symptoms. Currently, Juluca will only be available to patients with HIV-1 infections, if their virus is suppressed and has been stable for the past six months.

Another company is expected to launch a two-drug combination option by February, so there will be many more options for positive people in the future. Here’s to making 2018 the year HIV gets a lot more manageable!