Farewell, M Uptown … For Now

Employees and patrons of Denver’s beloved M Uptown (formerly Hamburger Mary’s) are showing support online upon the announcement that the restaurant has officially closed.

News of the abrupt shuttering is enshrouded in surprise, considering the loyal clientele of the 11-year-old hangout at 700 E 17th. Unfortunately, M Uptown as we’ve come to know it served its final guests on Sunday, Jan. 1.

However, there’s a bright light at the end of the tunnel:

“The owners have decided to close the doors to remodel, revamp, and open something new down the road,” says former M Uptown server Steven Mauser. “This really is going to be a positive move all around. It’s been a safe haven for so many for 11 years now. The doors maybe closing but the memories that we have all made as well as the friendships we’ve grown have impacted each and every one of us in this community.”

Indeed. Here’s to hope that the community will have its favorite drag brunch spot back in the coming months.

This is a living story and will be updated as more information is garnered.