Denver Honors Pulse Victims With Vigil

It has been exactly one year since the massacre at Pulse nightclub took place in Orlando, Florida. Cities around the nation are honoring those who lost their lives to hate and fear, and Denver will be paying respects with a candlelight vigil.

The city of Orlando has declared today Orlando United Day: A Day of Love and Kindness in honor of the massacre and will be holding a large memorial.

“This day, dedicated to the memory and honor of the 49 innocent lives taken at Pulse, reaffirms the community’s commitment to survivors and loved ones, as well as recognizes the global compassion and love displayed in the wake of the tragedy,” a statement released by city officials claimed, according to ABC.

Across the U.S., similar services are being held. Many churches are holding service in honor of the memorial, and LGBTQ organizers and supporters are showing support for those affected by the tragedy.

The vigil in Denver will take place at 8:00 p.m. in Cheeseman Park today, Monday June 12.