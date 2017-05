Death Count Confirmed at Ariana Grande Concert

Police have confirmed that 22 people died in the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

According to ABC News, the death count is officially confirmed and fifty people were confirmed as injured. The explosion took place at the end of her concert at the Manchester Arena.

“We were all exiting the venue when, around 10:40, 10:45pm, a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone,” Majid Khan, 22, stated, according to the Guardian. “And we were all trying to flee the arena. Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off.”

“[I] just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartments and everyone was running away in big crowds,” Suzy Mitchell, 26, who lives across from the venue, explained in a statement to the Press Association, according to New on Next. “The bang was so big I heard it from my room which is at the back of the apartment blocks. Currently lots of emergency services going to and from.”

As this event continues to be investigated, the international music community and fans and supporters all across the globe are reeling from the tragedy and showing support for those who lost their lives or were affected.