Congresswoman Thinks Trans People in Military Distract from Threats

Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri said last week that having transgender people in the military is a distraction from threats like ISIS, North Korea, and Putin.

According to New Now Next, Hartzler, who is already known as one of the most conservative people in Congress, stated in a radio interview with the Family Research Council that she feels this is not the time to allow trans people to openly serve.

“At a time when we should be focusing on the threats from North Korea, and Putin, and ISIS, we’re having to deal with a threat here at home—a domestic threat—of allowing transgenders in our service, which is a real problem because it impacts their readiness, and it’s a huge cost for our military,” she stated.

She also claimed that the cost of having trans people in the military was too high, as medical care for trans individuals would be $1.35 billion, despite the fact that researchers currently estimate the cost at $5.6 million.

Hartzler has proven her self to be extremely anti-LGBTQ time and time again. She helped put together an amendment to ban gay marriage in Missouri, and has opposed hate crime laws and Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. However, despite her protests, there is already a huge movement of support for trans individuals in the military