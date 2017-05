Complaints Show Colbert Fans Don’t Appreciate Gay Slurs

Many LGBTQ advocates have spoken out about a recent gay joke regarding Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show.

According to New on Next, The FCC has received over 6,000 complaints about a recent slur made by Colbert. The joke included the phrase “c*ck holster” and used homosexuality to describe the mutual benefit in the relationship between Trump and Putin. It aired in the May 1 episode of The Late Show.

In addition to the FCC complaints, the internet exploded with backlash against Colbert and his remark. Some conservative viewers made the comment that he would only make such a joke against Trump, and would leave figures like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama out of gay jokes. Many of his liberal fans expressed disappointment with the homophobic nature of the joke.

“There is nothing wrong with two men who love each other,” stated a transgender man who identifies as gay in an online complaint. “I don’t like Trump but I also don’t like anti-homosexual comments being aired for millions of people to see. I have to say, shame on you for allowing this.”

“By using accusations of being gay as an insult, it implied that there is something wrong with being gay,” complained a viewer based out of Illinois.

Colbert eventually apologized for the scandal, but in a slightly half-assed way. He stated that he would tell the joke in the future, but that he “would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be.” However, he also added some words of support for the LGBTQ community.

“I’m not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero,” he concluded. “I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that.”