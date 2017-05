Colorado’s Entire Breathalyzer Program is on Trial

Colorado’s DUI program is on trial in Gilpin County.

A defense attorney, Danny Luneau, is trying to convince a judge that the breathalyzers in the state of Colorado were certified through flawed measures. Lunea is trying to keep the breathalyzer results out of a specific DUI case that he’s defending in Gilpin County. He has a former Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lab worker, Mike Barnhill, who told him his signature was forged, signing off on tests that helped certify specific breathalyzers. The potential forgeries are the focus of a hearing taking place in Gilpin County, where 62-year old Bob Friedlander was arrested for driving while ability impaired.

The issue is the Intoxilyzer 9000, the alcohol breath test used to help convict thousands of people every year.

Luneau said Barnhill also signed off on other forms, even though he had not seen the tests done, to properly authenticate what he was signing.

Luneau also has other evidence that he’s using to try to keep the breathalyzer results out of his case. It’s a date-stamped certificate that shows specific breathalyzers are certified and approved to determine blood alcohol content, except it has the signature of a laboratory director that did not work at the Department of Public Health and Environment during the time listed on the certificate.

He wants the judge in his case to keep the breathalyzer results from being used as evidence. If the judge rules in his favor, that could impact DUI breathalyzer results over the last four years, when the specific breathalyzers were first certified.

‘The issue in Gilpin County is not unique,” attorney Rhidian Orr said. “It’s bringing up issues all across the state where employees were forging signatures on official documents. This could affect many, many people across Colorado.”