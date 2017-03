Colorado Senate Kills Conversion Therapy Bill

A bill that would have banned the harmful and discredited practice of conversion therapy in Colorado has died in committee — for the third consecutive year.

The Senate Committee on State, Veterans and Military Affairs voted 3-2 Wednesday to postpone the bill indefinitely.

House Bill 17-1156 would have prohibited licensed doctors, psychiatrists or therapists from using conversion therapy techniques on anyone under the age of 18.

Conversion therapy is a form of psychotherapy that aims to suppress feelings of same-sex attraction with the goal of changing a person’s sexual orientation. It’s currently illegal to practice the therapy on minors in California, Oregon, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Vermont.

One Colorado, the states leading queer advocacy group, released this statement from Political Director Laura “Pinky” Reinsch, on the defeat of this House Bill 1156.:

“Today, Republicans on the Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee had yet another chance to do right by LGBTQ young people in our state. Instead — for the third year in a row — legislators have chosen politics over banning a harmful, discredited, and dangerous practice that attempts to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“This bill would have safeguarded LGBTQ minors from being subjected to harmful and abusive practices trying to change who they are or who they love. LGBTQ young people who undergo this so-called “therapy” are proven to be at risk of long-term depression, guilt, rejection, and even a heightened risk for suicide.

“Despite the fact nearly all of the leading mental health organizations in the country, and in Colorado, reject the practice of conversion therapy, the Republican members of the committee chose to disregard science and the heartbreaking, emotional stories of those who came to testify in support of the ban.

“It’s clear that the Republican members of the committee did not have the future of LGBTQ young people — who are some of the most vulnerable in our state — in mind when casting their votes. We will hold them accountable. We want to thank State Senator Steve Fenberg for sponsoring the bill, and thank him and Senator Lois Court for their votes in support of young LGBTQ Coloradans today. We are confident that this bill will eventually be the law in Colorado and will keep working tirelessly until the harmful practice of conversion therapy is no longer practiced within Colorado’s borders.”