Broad Religious Freedom Bill Defeated in Colorado House Committee

Yesterday, the State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee of the Colorado House of Representatives voted 6-3 to defeat House Bill 1013, a broad religious exemption proposal that would have allowed individuals and businesses to claim their religion gives them permission to ignore laws they don’t want to follow — including domestic violence, public safety, and non-discrimination laws.

During the committee hearing on this legislation, opponents of the bill testified to how religious freedom is already protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution, highlighted the negative effects that similar bills have had in Indiana — under the reign of Mike Pence as — and North Carolina, and explained that passing House Bill 1013 would send a message that Colorado isn’t open for business to everyone.

“There are high stakes with legislation like this. There are economic stakes – we saw what happened to Indiana in 2015 when it passed legislation similar to this; $60 million in lost tourism revenue and a mass exodus of business leaders who saw that law for what it is – discrimination,” said Kelly Brough, President and CEO of Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. “House Bill 1013 legalizes discrimination. It condones injustice as long as it’s disguised as religious freedom. That’s not OK in Colorado and it frankly, shouldn’t be OK anywhere else.”

Before the hearing, a coalition of Colorado business owners, faith leaders, elected officials, members of Colorado’s LGBT caucus, and community groups held a press conference opposing the bill at the Colorado State Capitol. Speakers included: Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kelly Brough, McCann, Executive Director of Voices for Children CASA Nia Wassink, Rabbi Brian Immerman of Temple Emanuel, Pastor Michael Hidalgo of Denver Community Church, Pastor Jasper Peters of Trinity United Methodist Church, small business owner Tracy duCharme of Color Me Mine in Colorado Springs, and LGBT caucus members Representative Daneya Esgar, and Senator Dominick Moreno.

“We are pleased the members of the Colorado House State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee defeated this effort to give anyone permission to pick and choose which laws to follow, including laws that ban discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Coloradans and their families.” said Daniel Ramos, Executive Director of One Colorado, the state’s leading LGBTQ advocacy organization.