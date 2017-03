Subtle Seduction: Little things lesbians find sexy, in their own words

For our last installment, the guys spilled the beans on the subtle things they consider sexy in a man — an in-depth look at those characteristics, quirks or protean signals (subconscious gestures or poses people do to come across as sexually attractive or available) that catch our fancy. This time the ladies took the mic, and lemme tell ya: There’s no greater topic to get a room full of lesbians atwitter than to ask them what subtle things on a woman they find attractive.

Frankly, it was difficult to compile this without including some of my own suggestions, but with all the answers I garnered from some eager Sapphos I wouldn’t have had room for them anyway. Here are my favorite twenty responses to the question, “What are some of the subtle things women do that are really hot?”

“I think it’s so hot when a woman has her hair up, but those little wisps of hair are coming out … like she’s been too busy to fix it and doesn’t care. And the super-fine curls on the neck are like a little lion mane are hot, too.”

“I love when a woman takes her long hair out of a hair tie and shakes her head to loosen it all.”

“No, as she’s putting it up and has the hair tie in her mouth so she can use both hands to grab her hair. And then she arches her back so much that her shirt comes up. Over!”

“I think a woman running her hands through short hair is sexy, like if she’s fresh out of the shower and applying product.”

“I have a co-worker whose back is always to me, and when she gets stressed out she rubs the back of her neck. Her hair is always up so I can see every bit of this and it’s really [expletive] hot.”

“When a woman stretches and arches her back so that her ass pokes out, yesss.”

“I dated a ballet dancer who always walked [soundlessly] on her tip toes. I thought that was hot in a strange way.”

“Bare feet and pajama pants on a hardwood floor gets me.”

“Is it weird that bony little knees is a turn-on? I love almost too-thin legs.”

“It’s so sexy when you can see her bra through her thin T-shirt.”

“It’s sexy when you can tell through her T-shirt she’s cold — you know what I mean. It’s like, ‘I know what you’re looking at’ and the fact that she’s OK with it is even sexier.”

“If her boob touches me in the slightest way, whether intentional or accidental, I’m done. I like to think that it’s always intentional, though.”

“I was paired up with a beautiful girl in high school for a project, and we’d meet at my house to do our work. She fell asleep on my couch for about 45 minutes, and when she woke up, she looked at me smiling and stretching. I thought, OK, that’s it. I’m in love.”

“A girl with elegant hands has always done it for me. Long fingers, beautiful nails.”

“I love a woman with rough hands. If she has callouses and bites her nails, I think she’s good in bed.”

“When a woman speaks with her hands! Like she’s conducting music.”

“The top couple buttons undone — especially if I can see her collarbones and a great necklace.”

“Just wear glasses. Glasses are sexy.”

“The sound of her high heels.”

“No heels for me, thank you. Some work boots, jeans, a sports bra, and no shirt. If you can throw a motorcycle somewhere in there, I’m a happy woman.”