For LGBTQ folks who love to nerd out over science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, there is a uniquely queer-friendly home for you right here in Colorado. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, named a “Top 20 aviation museum around the world” by CNN Travel, is the most-talked-about museum and venue in town.

The fascinating, 182,000-square-foot space, which is located on a former air force base in the Lowry neighborhood, features more than 50 aircraft and space vehicles, flight simulators, and traveling exhibits. While Wings Over the Rockies is known worldwide for being Colorado’s official air and space museum, folks who love it know it far much more than that.

Acting as one of Denver’s largest event venues, they host more than 200 events per year including fundraising galas, weddings, holiday parties, team-building events and more. Get out those scrunchies and fanny packs and test out your throwback skills with the upcoming 80s versus 90s dance party on Saturday, February 15, right inside the aerospace hangar. Located just a short drive from downtown Denver, Wings Over the Rockies will surely become your new favorite space to disco, learn, and build community.