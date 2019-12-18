Denver is full of all types, from dancing queens and delightful divas to buxom bears and bawdy burlesque. We love all of it, and we know Denver wouldn’t be the unique, queer place that it is without so many spots for so many different kinds of fun. Whether you want a night out drinking and dancing, plan to take in a show, or just want to hide out, there’s a spot for everyone.

Best place for a book, a kiki, or a drag show

Blush & Blu

Some spots can just do it all, and that’s definitely Blush & Blu. They say girls run the world, so it’s no surprise that the lesbian/femme/lady bar in town is known for playing host to all kinds of things, from a quiet Sunday reading to a wild night of drag or an intimate conversation over drinks. Not many spots can pull off almost anything, but this iconic Denver spot definitely can. As an added bonus, you can pop next door to Voodoo Donuts for a nightcap.

Best views

Boyztown

If you dig dudes and you want to watch them take it all off, you’re definitely missing out if you don’t go to Boyztown. It’s chock full of hotties stripping down to their skivvies, and they look good doing it. So, if you’d like to take in a view that’s a little more than just mountains, head on over to Boyztown.

Best place for hot cowboys and drag for days

Charlie’s Denver

Hot, queer cowboys: what could be better? I’m talking about our very own Charlie’s spot on Colfax. They also offer a lot more than hot cowboys and fun dance floors. They really prove one spot can do it all by hosting tons of drag shows and serving up excellent, amazing drinks.

Bar we’ll miss the most

Daddy’s Bar & Grill

It’s with a heavy heart that we announce Daddy’s are closing their doors. They put the news up on their Facebook a few weeks ago and had a closing night to celebrate all the good times. We’ll miss the cheat-day food, the good times, the diversity, and the really good, strong pours. We love you Daddy’s!

Best place to celebrate hunks of all types

Denver Sweet

Denver has had its share of bear bars pop up, and they don’t always stick around, but we’re hoping Denver Sweet remains just as sticky as it is sweet. From hunks of all shapes and sizes to an inclusive atmosphere and seriously good drinks, we’re already really impressed with what this new spot has to offer, and we hope we get to celebrate with them for years to come.

Best Place to Have a fast fling

Denver Swim Club

If you’re a male-identified person looking for a night out that goes a bit beyond hitting the dance floor or having a drink, you may want to check out Denver Swim Club. There are tons of hotties here to meet and mingle with, so don’t be shy! Plus, there’s plenty of fun to be had in the pool.

Best bilingual spot

El Potrero

Not every queer person in Denver speaks English, or speaks it as a first language, so it’s great that we have El Potrero to keep the queer, Latinx nightlife on lock. But even if you aren’t part of the Latinx fam, you can find something fun to do there, whether that means tearing up the dance floor or sipping a drink.

Best place to catch alt-drag from your nightmares

Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor

Gladys are making a name for themselves with their alt-drag realness, which can be seen on the stage a few nights a week between amazing shows like Koven, God Save the Queens, and Weirdo. Not to mention, it’s an amazing spot for good drinks and great atmosphere. Don’t miss out!

Best food, drinks, and entertainment

Hamburger Mary’s Denver

If you’re hungry, and maybe for a bit more than food, don’t miss Hamburger Mary’s. They have an amazing drag brunch and good food all day and night, and they’re also just a super-fun spot to meet a significant other for diva bingo or titillating trivia. Come eat, drink, and be Mary!

Best ally bar

Hi-Dive

While Hi-Dive may not officially be a queer space, their plethora of signs about inclusion and choice to host queer drag nights like God Save the Queens speak for themselves. We literally can’t stay away from their low drink prices, and it’s an amazing place to check out some concerts too and know you’ll be safe.

Best place for a quiet drink

LI’L Devils

We can’t forget our li’l friends down South Broadway! This is the perfect spot to stop by for a drink before or after the action. It may be quiet, without a ton of shows or performances, but sometimes that’s just what the doctor ordered. Whether you’re on a date or just want to curl up with a book in a friendly bar, Li’l Devils is your space.

Best place for a late-night dance party

Lipstick

Lipstick is another tried-and-true staple. They do the whole nine yards, but their focus is putting on a great dance party. So, if you want to cut loose out on the floor with a partner or a stranger, hear some great music, and people-watch, there’s no better place for you on a weekend night.

Best place for a wild night

Midtowne Spa

To keep the party going after hours, check out Midtowne Spa. There’s plenty of fun to be had all over in this sexy, refreshing, men’s club, and you’d be remiss to skip out on any of their special parties and events.

Best place for inclusive live music

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ophelia’s is awesome about making a space to hear music of all kinds, especially queer-aligned bands. Come out for some live music and know that you’re in a safe space. Plus, the beautiful and unique venue hosts the monthly Ho House drag show, so there’s always something new and exciting to check out. Ophelia’s can do no wrong!

Best bar to hear showtunes

Pride & Swagger

If you’re an elegant queen who loves the classics, Pride & Swagger is your bar. From show tune karaoke to classically inspired drag nights, their entertainment is on point. But don’t think they’re snobs! They may know all the words to Hamilton and make excellent mixed drinks, but they can also get down with some alt drag and beer specials. They can hang.

Best classic spot

R&R Bar

If you want to get in touch with your roots, visit R&R Bar on Colfax. It may not be the most event-heavy queer spot in the city today, but it’s where it all began, and you can still get an affordable drink and have a great night. You may also meet up with some amazing queer elders who have tales to tell.

Best ally brunch

Steuben’s drag brunch

Hosted by the one-and-only Felony Misde­meanor, Steuben’s throws a mean drag brunch. First of all, there’s the food and amazing drink deals. But then the drag is also to die for, and these queens go ALL OVER the restaurant, so you don’t have to worry about not being able to reach them with your tips. Hit the ATM, plan a designated driver, and come out for your community!

Best place for out-of-town entertainment

Tracks

This iconic spot has been a well-known place for a good time in Denver for years, and if you want to catch a big-name queen or a huge show, look no further than this spot. It’s also an amazing place to go for a theme night or to check out some action on the multiple dance floors. Definitely one of the most nightlife-forward queer spots in Denver.

Best place to find some trade

Trade

If you’re trying to find a fun hook up for the night, or looking for a spicy spot to take your partner after a long work week, Trade’s the hottest bar in town to find a little action. Just looking for a drink and some innocent fun? That’s cool too; Trade is one of the most respectful places in town.

Best themed events

Triangle Bar

Need a classy spot to hang out during a slow weekend afternoon or a fun night out? Triangle has good food, good drinks, fun vibes, and they do everything from cheerleader brunches to goth nights. Triangle has something for everyone, and it’s right downtown, making it the perfect stop-in spot no matter where you live.

Best place to catch the Broadway nightlife vibe

#Vybe

If you like hanging out around Broadway, you need to stop by #VYBE. It’s a gorgeous club with plenty to do every weekend, especially sip great drinks and hang out with great folks. One of the best stops for nightlife in the Broadway area.

Best place for snacks and cozy shows

Wild Corgi Pub

Wild Corgi Pub lives in that coveted spot between queer bar and straight bar, and as a very bi-friendly publication, we can relate. It’s a wonderful place for family-friendly drag, awesome food, good drinks, and a downright wholesome good time. Perfect for families or folks just starting to explore the queer community.

Best of both worlds—classic and contemporary

X Bar

X Bar is an amazing spot in Denver for anyone, from “generation Q,” old school, or anywhere in between. There are gender-neutral bathrooms and tons of cool events, but it’s also one of the most classic spots in town. Come by next time you’re on Colfax and looking for a place to chill.