Are you ready to see some cucu? Sexy as a goddess and funny like a clown, Cynthia Lee Fontaine instantly became a fan favorite during her time on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8.. Even better, audiences received a second helping when Cynthia returned to the competition for Season 9. Easily one of the most loveable and admired queens to walk the runway, she wasn’t crowned Miss Congeniality for nothing.

Since her time on Drag Race, Cynthia has been focusing on her health and music. In 2015, she was diagnosed with Stage 1 liver cancer. After four rounds of chemotherapy, she went into remission. Cynthia also released her first single, “Pegajosa” in November of last year, and we can expect a lot more from her in the future.

Cynthia will be headlining this year’s Denver PrideFest on Sunday, June 16 on the U.S. Bank Latin Stage at 4:00 p.m. OUT FRONT had the pleasure of chatting with Cynthia about her upcoming performance and projects.

Welcome to Denver, Cynthia! Are you ready to show off your cucu?

Yes, sir! I am excited!

We are so excited to have you here for Denver PrideFest. What does Pride personally mean to you?

For me, it means equality. For me, it means unity. For me, it means just to gather as a community that has something in common, but most of all, it means brotherhood and sisterhood and love. That is the best way how I can describe what Pride means to me.

What can audiences expect from a Cynthia Lee Fontaine performance?

I am going to be singing live; there is going to be a lot of energy, a complete show. And, of course, I am going to present my single, “Pegajosa,” now available on iTunes and any digital platform [laughs].

Awesome! Speaking of “Pegajosa,” that is your first music single. How has it been received by audiences?

It has been really good so far! We have had a lot of downloads, and even in Russia to be honest with you, they are singing my single. Like in Moscow. I had an interview with a Russian outlet a couple weeks ago, and it was beautiful to see the Russian gay community get together, even with the obstacles and inconveniences they have right now because of discrimination against the gay community, it was beautiful. It was refreshing. Even in Russia they are dancing to the beat of my song.

Wow, that is fantastic! Now, do you plan to release more singles and music videos?

Yes! I am working right now on a project that will maybe, probably be released by the end of this year. I am excited.

Besides your music, what else have you been up to? It seems like you have been quite busy since your time on Drag Race.

I am traveling right now, and especially at the beginning of this year, I have been doing motivational speeches about my cancer and my experiences and testimonies to colleges. So basically, doing a lot of traveling and motivational speeches and talking about how you can stay positive and focus on your goals and be happy with yourself.

How has everything been going with your health?

I am doing great! It has been almost three years since the remission of my liver cancer.

That is so wonderful to hear. I am very happy for you!

Thank you. I am very excited.

For a while, you were doing your one woman show, Cynthia Lee Fontaine: More Intimate Cucu Confession. Are you still doing that show?

I still do have my one woman show, but I have not worked on it in about two years. It was a great experience when I performed it at theatres and cruise ships, but things have now developed in my career and I want to focus on being and Spanish pop singer. More oriented.

Obviously, millions of people know you from your time on RuPaul’s Drag Race. How would you say the show has changed your life?

It changed my life in every single aspect. Like, I am now a public figure, so I am recognized every place I go, even like the supermarket! The show has also given me this platform to talk about and show off my performing talents like acting and singing. It has opened doors for a lot of opportunities. I have gotten to travel to different places, and I love it so much. The show has made a huge impact on my life. I get to travel, see my fans and show them not only Cynthia Lee Fontaine the drag queen, but also the entertainer.

What was your reaction when you were asked to return for season nine?

To be honest with you, I was hysterically laughing. The production World of Wonder, what they do is, you have to go through a two-month eligibility process for you to be on the TV show, and I didn’t have to go through that process again. They were just calling me and asking questions. Hey, how are you? How’s your health? La De La. Can you do this psychological evaluation again? Because you are going to be filming something. I was like, ‘Okay, it will probably be a cameo or something. Helping out with a main challenge.’

I did the evaluation and when I went to the doctor, she was like, congratulations, you’re going to be on the show again. I’m like, what? What do you mean? She’s like oops! She spilled the tea. No one told me anything yet, so I was just going to wait for them to tell me what to do. After the psychological evaluation, they were like Cynthia, we lied to you. We want you to return to the TV show. I’m like AHHHH!

I was suspicious, but for me, it was a huge satisfaction. I didn’t get the chance to show more of Cynthia like I wanted. From the cucu to the craziness. Season nine was redemption for me. It was a huge happiness in my heart, and of course, you know the rest. I was the mentor on season nine with my sisters because I already knew what was going on with the filming process, even when you were going to get your food. It was a beautiful experience.

If given the chance to compete again, would you?

I am going to answer you that question with another question. If you are in your work area and you get a promotion, do you take it or not?

I would definitely take it.

Okay! That is the same way I feel with that question!

Perfect! Now lastly, what’s next for Cynthia Lee Fontaine?

I am going to be honest with you. I can promise the future is going to be more craziness about me. It’s been going on three years sinceSeason 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. You never know; you may see me in movies and other TV shows. I am working hard, and I love the entertainment business. It’s a great time. When you love something, you pursue it and go up, up, up. I guarantee you will be seeing more of me.

We can expect big things from you.

Yes! Just like my junk in the trunk!

Photo by Anthony Gareaux