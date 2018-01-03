The past year may have been a hot mess, due to obvious reasons, but politics and sexual misconduct aside, 2017 produced movies, TV shows, and books that made us forget and escape from the country’s troubles and woes. We saw the revival of Will & Grace, the next installment of Star Wars, and albums and EPs from numerous musical artists.

In addition, 2017 also saw many new book titles from debut authors. Covering various topics and genres, these books flew off the shelves, and maintained a spot on the best-seller list. We honestly expect 2018 to be no different. Listed below are a few highly anticipated LGBTQ-themed books to be released in the upcoming year. So, grab your blanket; a mug of your favorite coffee, tea, or liquor; and your fur baby to snuggle with. Let the words take you on an adventure.

Happy reading!

Touch

By Kris Bryant

Expected Publication Date: January 1, 2018

Touch by Kris Bryant is the story of Dr. Hayley Sims. The best within the occupational therapy field, she is the go-to at Elite Therapy, where she has been assigned her most challenging patient yet, hockey player Elizabeth Stone. Stone’s injury is complex, and she is intense to work with and needs someone to keep her in check. When Hayley’s personal life starts to unravel, she realizes that she might be developing feelings for her patient. She is conflicted. Should she finish up her assignment with Stone, or walk away to protect herself? This is a plot that is relatable. Can Hayley get Stone back on the ice while keeping her own heart from breaking? The ending may just surprise you.

Boys Keep Swinging: A Memoir

By Jake Shears

Expected Publication Date: February 20, 2018

Before hitting the stage as the lead singer of the iconic glam band Scissor Sisters, Jake Shears was a teenage boy from Arizona named Jason Sellards. In high school, Sellards’ classmates bullied him while teachers gave him little sympathy. It wasn’t until a trip years later to visit a childhood friend that Jake met a talented musician nicknamed Babydaddy–the stage name of Scott Hoffman. Jake had found a kindred spirit, someone thirsting for stardom and freedom. Their instant bond led them to form Scissor Sisters. First performing in the underground gay nightclubs of NYC, they would soon reach platinum status and become internationally famous. Candid and courageous, Shear’s memoir follows his development from misfit boy to dazzling rock star. This story is the perfect inspiration to anyone with determination and a dream.

Some Hell

By Patrick Nathan

Expected Publication Date: February 28, 2018

In Patrick Nathan’s debut novel, readers see how an unspeakable tragedy can shape a life and how imagination can save us from ourselves. Colin is a gay teenager coping with the struggles of everyday life. Middle school sucks, his teenage sister relentlessly teases him, his autistic brother lashes out at him and he has a crush on his best friend, Andy. However, after the tragic night when his father commits suicide, none of Colin’s problems matter. His mother, Diane, seeks solace in therapy, but Colin feels like there is no one he can turn to. He tries to confide in his estranged grandfather, then a predatory science teacher, but he finds out that nothing helps as much as the strange writings his father kept in a series of notebooks locked in his study. Colin searches for answers there–in fragments about disaster scenarios, the violence of snow, mustangs running wild in the West. Meanwhile, Diane has a miserable fling with a co-worker and leans more heavily on Colin for support. Life seems to go from bad to worse, but perhaps a glimpse of hope is closer than they think.

Speak No Evil

By Uzodinma Iweala

Expected Publication Date: March 8, 2018

Speak No Evil is a novel about the power of words and self-identification that explores what it means to be different in a fundamentally conformist society. Niru leads a fortunate life on the surface. Raised by two loving parents in Washington D.C., he is an honor student and popular track star at a prestigious private high school. He is bound for Harvard, and the future looks bright. However, Niru has a painful secret—he is queer. Being LGBTQ is an abominable sin to his conservative Nigerian parents. The only person who knows is his best friend Meredith. When Niru’s father accidentally finds out, this results in a fallout that is brutal. Coping with troubles of her own, Meredith finds that she has little left emotionally to offer him. As the two friends struggle to move on from their unfortunate situations, they find themselves heading towards a future that is more violent and senseless than they can imagine. The damage is done, and neither will escaped unharmed. In this heart-wrenching novel, Iweala cuts readers straight to the core.

Lizzie

By Dawn Ius

Expected Publication Date: April 10, 2018

If you love retelling tales of historical figures set in a modern-day world, then Lizzie, by Dawn Ius, is the book for you. Seventeen-year-old Lizzie Borden is a young woman who is forced to work at her family’s B&B, her tyrannical parents dictating her every move. Polite and painfully shy, Lizzie prefers to stay in the kitchen and dreams about escaping her reality to become a professional chef. She longs for a life of freedom. However, her world is turned upside down when a woman named Bridget Sullivan joins the B&B staff as the new maid. Lizzie is instantly drawn to her artistic style and free spirit. The two of them forge a bond that quickly turns into something more. Lizzie is more than ready to experience her first kiss. When Lizzie’s parents try to restrain her from pursuing the life she wants, a spark in her ignites. Lizzie is angry. Hatred is flowing through her veins. Who knows, she may just be mad enough to kill…