“As public health, we start with the data,” Kathy Staats, Prevention and Policy Specialist for the Tri-County Health Department, said. “We know that LGBTQ+ people in our communities experience a higher disease burden of chronic and acute conditions. So first, it is important that we collect an evidence base to ensure the programs we offer are reaching the right people in the right places.”

Dedicated to serving residents of Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas Counties, the Tri-County Health Department offers a variety of services. With an official policy of inclusion, Tri-County has committed to supporting the LGBTQ community and will be participating in this year’s Aurora Pride celebration.

Tri-County health spoke to OUT FRONT about what they are offering the community and what moves them to support the community and to become involved with Aurora Pride.

The department serves over 1.5 million people. Services for the general public include immunizations, which are provided to anyone who needs one based on income. Other programs include birth certificates, restaurant inspections, family planning, STI/HIV testing, infectious disease investigations, and more. The department’s statement on inclusion says, in part, that they “value and welcomes people of all ages, ethnicities, genders, gender identities/expressions, and sexual orientations.”

“Pride events are so important to celebrate the vast amount of people in our community across genders, orientations, and everywhere in between,” said Staats.

“We want to make sure all LGBTQ+ people in our communities are supported to live healthy, thriving lives,” said Staats.

Staats spoke of what TCHD will be offering when they set up their table at Aurora Pride.

“Tobacco-Free 303 is a platinum-level sponsor of the event and is hosting the volleyball area, rainbow volleyballs included,” she said. “At our table, we will be handing out information about tobacco prevention and quitting, and are looking forward to meeting and getting to know you. Some of TCHD’s other programs will also be handing out information and safe sex resources.”

Staats explained why her office places such a strong emphasis on the tobacco prevention initiative.

“According to the American Lung Association, LGBTQ+ individuals are at an additional risk for tobacco use than the general population because of several key factors they are more likely to experience or to which they are exposed,” she said. “These include the effect of stigma and discrimination, social bonding and bar culture, lack of access to quality treatment and care, and targeting by the tobacco industry.”

Throughout the year, TCHD offers a variety of services and referrals which benefit the LGBTQ+ community, such as their Syringe Access Services program. They carry backpacks with sterile injection equipment and naloxone, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdose situations. Outreach is provided three times per week. This year alone, they have distributed 24,790 sterile syringes and have collected and safely disposed of 21,662 syringes, according to Staats.

“The LGBTQ+ community is at a higher risk for substance abuse for several reasons, including social stigma and lack of health resources,” she said.

“This can include both injection and non-injection drug use,” Staats said.

In addition to HIV testing, TCHD offers PrEP screening, counselling, and free safe sex materials such as condoms, lube, and dental dams. They also offer testing for sexually transmitted diseases like gonorrhea and chlamydia, which Staats says is of particular importance, because rates of sexually transmitted diseases are rising among men who have sex with men in the Denver area.

Those who need a prescription for PrEP are referred to the Colorado Department Of Public Health And Environment which can connect them to financial assistance if needed and to a healthcare provider who prescribes Truvada for PrEP. Staats recommends checking out the Proud To Be Prepped website as a good resource for PrEP providers.

“We want to emphasize that LGBTQ+ people are always welcome at our Tri-County Health Department offices,” said Staats. “While we know that there are many reasons that LGBTQ+ people may not experience the highest levels of health due to stigma, lack of social support, or non-affirming services, we are proud to serve you and want to continue to learn how we can best support your health.”

For more information, please visit tchd.org.