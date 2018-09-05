Don’t miss the incredible Stanley Arts Festival Kick Off Party from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 7 at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, a community of like-minded businesses and people who believe in doing things differently.

This event features a sneak peek at 40 of the 100 juried artists for the show, live performance art, interactive art, and an open bar. Oh yeah, and the night is complemented with a full array of delicious culinary creations, from passed hors d’oeuvres to a buffet of sweet and savory selections.

The full Stanley Arts Festival continues on September 8 and 9, featuring 100 nationally juried artists, family activities, live performances, and interactive art experiences—completely free for the whole family.

Since 1991, CherryArts has provided access to arts experiences and supports art education via the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, Stanley Arts Festival, and statewide art education programs. Through education programs, the non-profit is able to extend its reach beyond the three days of the Arts Festival and have an impact on the lives of young people. The program includes the Mobile Art Gallery, the Janus Henderson Investors Student Art Buying Program, Mobile ArtCart: Screen Printing Edition, and the Scientific Cultural Collaborative Alliance Project.

The Mobile Art Gallery consists of original works of art from exhibiting artists and tours perpetually throughout Colorado to schools, libraries, community centers, and other public venues. It provides entrance to the visual arts in an accessible, non-threatening setting and introduces the public to various art forms through exhibition of original artwork.

The Janus Henderson Investors Student Art Buying Program is a one-of-a-kind, experiential art education program that engages students in an in-school exercise to help them explore the many facets of art, and then enables students to apply their knowledge through a hands-on art-buying opportunity at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, where they will purchase artwork for permanent installation at the school.

The Mobile ArtCart: Screen Printing Edition is an innovative, traveling ArtCart that can transform any space into a screen printing studio. Students and patrons are engaged in a one-of-a-kind, hands-on opportunity as they learn how to screen print. It is an all-inclusive experience for all ages and abilities with materials, artist time, and travel included.

The Scientific Cultural Collaborative is a cross-curricular, educational partnership of arts, science, and cultural organizations which serves more than 20,000 Denver-area middle school kids per year. Under this partnership, 27 organizations work together to provide a grant for a program called the Alliance Project. The Arts Festival is active in the Alliance Project, and teachers credit the Alliance Project with enriching their curriculum and boosting state art standards.

CherryArtShop.org is “your festival, year-round” and is another program of CherryArts. This is an exclusive opportunity for patrons to access both the highly collected annual commemorative posters, as wel as, original works of art from the incredible visual artists that exhibited at one of the Arts Festivals in an online, year-round setting. Patrons are invited to bring appetites for art and start shopping! They can view artists by discipline, filter by color, price range or specific medium, or search for a specific artist that has been on their mind since the event.

For more information, please visit: CherryArts.org, StanleyKickOffParty.EventBrite.com, or StanleyArtsFestival.org, and share art and arts education experiences with the hashtags #CherryArts and #StanleyArtsFestival.