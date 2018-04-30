Sunny days, weekend excursions, ideal weather: all of these things define a great Colorado summer. And what better way to spend the summer than getting out and about and exploring all that the state has to offer? Here are some of our top-rated travel destinations throughout Colorado.

Nederland

When you think “Colorado mountain town,” chances are you’re perfectly picturing Nederland. Nestled about an hour away from Denver proper, Nederland is an escape that doesn’t require you to go too far. With breathtaking views, an abundance of friendly locals, and endless activities (the Frozen Dead Guy Festival in the spring and NedFest, the annual summer music and arts festival, are big hits), Nederland should be a regular stop for anyone looking for an easy, relaxing day trip. Plus, they have an attraction called the Carousel of Happiness. What could be better?

To do: Kathmandu sports amazing food and strong pours on their drinks, while the Very Nice Brewing Company is a cozy spot that is canine friendly and often has local musicians drumming up some lively crowds.

Great Sand Dunes National Park

You can sled down sand dunes. If that doesn’t sell you on adding this to your travel list, maybe the beautiful scenery, the wealth of camping options, and the beach will. Plus, you can sled down sand dunes.

To do: sled down sand dunes.

Literally Anywhere in Boulder

If you’re looking for inclusive, vibrant, exciting things to do, Boulder has you covered. From constant strings of concerts and musical events (seriously, almost every single night) to a slew of LGBTQ+ goings-on courtesy of Out Boulder, it’s hard to find a more tolerant, welcoming city in the state. Sure, as a college town, Boulder sports a good amount of drunken coeds wandering around at any given time, but they’re easily avoided.

To do: Take a bob in a sensory deprivation float tank to get in touch with your inner self. Or eat your way through Boulder’s many, many acclaimed dining hotspots. Or, as local Carrie Wash suggests,“My girlfriend and I just wandered around the Flatirons for a few hours once. It was peaceful, quiet, and kind of romantic. You just lose yourself in the fantastic nature surrounding you.”

Durango

Small-town Colorado sometimes gets a bad rap, but the tinier spots throughout the state are home to some of its most fascinating attractions. Durango’s downtown area is full of gorgeous, historic buildings, and the town itself plays host to the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railway. It runs day trips from Durango to the old mining town of Silverton, and if you’re looking for scenic views throughout Colorado, the train will absolutely get you those and more. Durango is also host to some beautiful trails, such as Cascade Creek, that allow you to immerse yourself in nature. There’s also rafting, a treetop adventure course, and numerous museums to satisfy the lifelong learners.

To do: honestly, if you’re in Durango and you don’t get on that train, you’ve made a grave error in judgment.

Golden

Golden gets massively overlooked due to its proximity to both Denver and Morrison, but for small towns that don’t require you to venture too far from the capitol, you can’t do much better. From the intimate Golden City Brewery, complete with a dog-friendly patio, to the tourist trap that is the Coors Brewery tour, Golden is a hidden gem that’s only a stone’s throw away from Denver. The Community Gallery at the Foothills Art Center frequently features rotating works from local LGBTQ+ artists, and the Colorado School of Mines Geology Museum spotlights a fascinating array of materials (can you say “moon rock?”). There’s a new adventure around every corner.

To do: Head to Clear Creek White Water Park in the summer, for some rafting and tubing.

“If you don’t want to travel far to hit the water, Clear Creek is a great place to be,” said Colorado native Jeremy Rhine.

Maroon Bells

Maroon Bells is an incredibly weather-sensitive destination, as you won’t be allowed to the Bells proper unless conditions are favorable. But if you can get there, it’s worth it. Picturesque, painterly, aesthetically pleasing, you could keep going through synonyms for the word “pretty,” and most all of them would apply to this spot. There’s a reason Maroon Bells has been named the “most photographed spot in Colorado,” though many rely on pictures alone, which simply don’t do the locale justice. If you’re able to get in, the Silver Bells Campground nestles you on the banks of Maroon Creek, which means that every morning, you’ll open your eyes to some of the most breathtaking views in the country.

To do: Just go and exist. Become one with nature.

So now that you know where to go, spread your wings and fly to the far corners of the state so you can soak in everything that Colorado has to offer. Or, you know, you could just stay inside, too. It’s your call. But adventure is out there, waiting to be had. If you hear it calling your name, answer. See where life takes you this summer.