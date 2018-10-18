From Jessie Secord, Events Manager at Secret Sauce Food & Beverage

(Ace Eat Serve, Steuben’s, and Vesta)

1. Don’t Wait – Event venues book up fast for the popular holiday season, so don’t delay. Book your desired space as early as you can.

2. Think Outside the Weekend – You may want to plan your office party for a weekday, since weekends tend to fill up fast around the holiday season. Lunchtime or early afternoon gatherings often work well, as do weekday evening celebrations.

3. Go Early or Go Late – Consider booking your holiday party in November before the season gets crazy. Another idea? Plan the event for January, when schedules are more open and venues have more availability for prime weekend evenings.

4. Bring the Party to the Office – Instead of booking a separate venue, hire a food truck and bring the fun of a mobile food and beverage experience to your office. If hosting at your office isn’t an option, rent out a public space such as an art gallery or dance hall and have the food truck meet you there.

5. Get Competitive – Pit the sales gang against the HR team for a friendly ping-pong tournament with silly prizes, or center the competition around a special cause or charity. Make it a costume contest with a theme to add some excitement to a sometimes lackluster holiday party routine.

Ace Eat Serve in Uptown can host an event in the pong room for 20-60 guests with buffet, cocktail server, and ping-pong. Book the whole place for a larger event for 60-500 people, complete with A/V capabilities. Dining options include seated dining, passed appetizers and cocktails, and multiple buffet lines.

Steuben’s Food Truck helps you bring the party to your people for a memorable holiday celebration. During the winter months, the Steuben’s Food Truck specializes in hot, tasty beverages and satisfying comfort foods including chili stew and their signature macaroni and cheese.

Vesta in LoDo offers a more formal space for a holiday event, where the intimate setting and bold flavors create an enchanting atmosphere. With internationally inspired dishes and thoughtfully crafted beverages, as well as options for set menus and cocktail receptions, Vesta is a fine choice for any group size.