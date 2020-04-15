“Oh, y’all wanted a twist, eh? C’mon Season Six, let’s get sickening!” Followed by a death drop that left us shook, this was how Laganja Estranja first introduced herself to the world, ready to compete for the crown on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Unfortunately, becoming America’s next drag superstar was not in the cards, but since her time on the show, she has become a world-renowned female illusionist, musical artist, and choreographer. Laganja is a gal with many hobbies and interests, but cannabis advocacy is one of her biggest passions. I mean, who wouldn’t want to chill out and smoke a little something with her?

Committed to using her voice and platform to push for social change, Laganja has hosted conversations on cannabis legalization and graced the cover of Dope Magazine, making her the first LGBTQ icon to do so, and is actively developing her lifestyle brand that includes pre-rolls, vegan gummy candy, and much more. OUT FRONT had the pleasure of chatting with the Queen of Green about her advocacy and what’s in store for the future.

Hi, Laganja! Thank you so much for taking the time to chat with me. We are delighted to feature you in OUT FRONT!

Thank you! I love Colorado. I definitely consider it a home away from home, so I am happy to lend my voice.

I would like to begin by talking more about your cannabis activism. Why is this such a passion of yours?

I grew up on a lot of pharmaceuticals for anxiety and eating disorders, and for me, cannabis was a much more holistic way to approach my issues. When I discovered it in college, I just knew that I wanted this to be my platform and for it to be what really pushed my movement.

You were first introduced to cannabis while in college?

Yes. I actually began exploring cannabis when I was a senior in high school with my friends. After school, we would go and ‘choreograph.’ When I was first introduced to the plant, it was through the lens of to better you, to help you. Not necessarily a recreational party drug. It wasn’t until college when I hurt my back during a dance piece that I basically discovered through a chiropractor that cannabis could help alleviate the pain I was experiencing, as he was adjusting me from the injury. So, that was when I got my medical license and began taking it seriously.

Do you think the United States will fully legalize cannabis anytime soon?

Soon is hard to say. Do I think they will do it? Absolutely, but I do think it is going to take a lot more education and time.

You even incorporate cannabis into your drag persona. Can you tell us more about Laganja’s origin story and how she came to be?

It’s hard to exactly pinpoint how she came about; it was definitely one smoky night, I’m sure. There are many theories on how the name was created, and now it seems like such eons ago. I really don’t know. I don’t know where she came from. Like I said, it was one smoky night, and it was decided, hey, this is my name.

What do you make of people who believe cannabis is a gateway to more dangerous drugs like cocaine, meth, heroin, etc.?

Well, I believe cannabis is a gateway drug, but that is only because it has been treated like all the other drugs you just listed, which is that it is this big, scary thing. So, I think what happens is, when people try it and realize that it isn’t a scary thing, they are more willing to try other things that maybe they have also been told the same thing about. So, you know, for me it was. That is exactly what happened. I discovered cannabis and realized, wow, I have been lied to. I thought it was the devil’s lettuce my whole life growing up. When I realized that wasn’t true, it did lead to other exploration of drugs.

What is your favorite strain to smoke?

Right now, my favorite strain to smoke is Orange Julius by Maven.

How do you like to get high? Is there a preference on how you do it?

I definitely love to dab. I think it is the most economical and cost-effective way to get medicated quickly, and to have a long-lasting period of that medication. I also love to smoke blends, of course. I’m from Texas, and that’s what I grew up with. Black & Mild, for sure.

Are you a CBD girl?

I like CBD, but I am just a real big believer in the entourage effect if you’re going to use a unique THC, so any of the CBD products that I use, like Papa & Barkley, they have a ratio of both.

What about edibles?

I like edibles as well, but I’m not consuming them on the regular. It’s definitely fun for events like a concert or something where I really have quite some time to experience the properties of an edible. You know, I’m a girl on the go, so I just can’t be eating brownies all the time.

Is there a particular kind of edible that is your favorite?

I love Kiva. I partnered with them last year during Pride and celebrated the launch of their Camino gummy, which was designed by two drag queens who are legends in San Francisco. I feel really good about their products for sure.

Are you currently partnering with any other companies at the moment?

Yes. Right now, I am partnered with Fruit Slabs, which is an organic, vegan, gluten-free, and Kosher-certified fruit leather. We created our first collaboration last year during Pride as well, except what’s so unique about our products is that we offer them all year round because we believe you should be #ProudAF always. So, we will be launching a brand-new flavor this year during Pride Month as well.

I was very surprised to learn that there is homophobia within the cannabis industry after you mentioned it in another interview. Can you talk more about that? Have you personally encountered homophobia within the industry?

Yes, absolutely. Unfortunately, the industry is being run now by the, you know, white male that runs corporate America, as opposed to the mom-and-pop stores, which were the grassroots of this movement. In fact, it was the LGBTQ community that got Proposition 215, also known as the Compassionate Act, to pass here in California. It is such a crazy thing. I always think of stoners as being one love, being a group, but unfortunately, that 1960s mentality somewhere got lost in translation in today’s society and current climate.

I think because I am also a female impersonator, that is even more exaggerated at these events in the cannabis industry because of the way I look and the way I am presenting myself as a very sexually confident, beautiful female, I think that makes straight, white men nervous regardless of whether I am biologically female or not. I am representing something that they are fighting so hard to keep from surfacing.

Do other members within your drag house, the Haus of Edwards, partake in cannabis?

Gia Gunn does partake in cannabis; we smoke a lot together. That’s why we are #TeamTooMuch. As far as the Haus of Edwards goes, no. They do not smoke. Alyssa and Shangela do not.

Outside of cannabis activism, millions of people know you for appearing on Season Six of RuPaul’s Drag Race. How would you say the show has changed your life, and what more would you like to do with your platform?

The show changed my life because it made me a lot more financially stable. I was making $50 as a drag queen when I first started my career, and now I am able to afford my own bungalow here in Los Angeles. So, obviously, the financial stability was a huge change in my life. That being said, of course, it is still difficult to be a drag queen, especially in today’s climate with coronavirus and our gigs being cancelled left and right. As far as what I really want to do with my life, I want to have a dance company. I went to California Institute of the Arts and got a BFA in dancing/choreography, and I was also on So You Think You Can Dance. That’s my real passion behind the drag, and I hope that will eventually lead to my own company where I am the artistic director and choreographer.

Yes, I saw you on So You Think You Can Dance. What was that experience like for you, Laganja?

I really enjoyed So You Think You Can Dance, which is why I returned for a second season to try again. I felt that the team that worked on the show was incredibly concerned with the contestants. I’m not saying RuPaul’s Drag Race was not, but it was definitely done in a different way. That show is all about creating drama and situations to see how people react, whereas So You Think You Can Dance was much more about your dance abilities and your talents.

I saw people get hurt several times, and the crew just took it so serious, and I just felt so welcomed my first year ‘round in drag, that’s why I chose to go back last year as myself. Even though I didn’t make it as far as I did the year before, it was still an incredible experience. I was able to go to the premiere in drag, which they invited me to. So, there definitely is a great sense of family there.

Were you the first drag queen to appear on the show?

Yes. There have been others that have dressed in drag, but I don’t think it was ever taken very seriously. So, I was the first drag queen that ever made it past the judges’ rounds to go to the Academy.

Would you be willing to compete on a season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars?

As of right now, no. I feel that I am looking to expand my brand, and I just feel that would limit me in being just a drag queen, and as I said, I have all these other passions like cannabis and dance. I don’t want to pigeonhole myself as just a drag queen.

What are your thoughts on the current season? Are you watching?

Yes, I have always been a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race and always will be. I like to call it gay church. So, yes, I definitely have been watching this season as well as still being able to host viewing parties, which is such a gift six years later after being on the show, being able to host these parties with my sisters. I think this season is really fun; I’m definitely rooting for Heidi. I think she is hysterical, and I love her personality and fashion sense. She has a good glow about her.

What’s next? Are there any other upcoming projects we should be on the lookout for?

I am working on my album, which is called Highconic. It’s supposed to release in July if everything goes well, but obviously with the virus, it is hard to say if that will still be true, but we will definitely be releasing the first lead single on National Dab Day, which is 7/10. So, people can look forward to some new music in July!

To stay up to date with Laganja, visit laganjaestranja.com, or follow her on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Photos by Starstruck