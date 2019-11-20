In our community, we have myriad establishments and non-profits that are dedicated to the well-being and livelihood of local Coloradans. But, what if I told you that some of the most impactful, helpful, and meaningful establishments that give a lending hand to our LGBTQ community have been hiding right under our noses? Some of these establishments include Arc Thrift Store, Buffalo Exchange, Goodwill, and Peak Thrift Store. These stores are beloved local staples within our community where we shop, save money, and give.

Upon discovering this information, I wanted to find out just how these companies give back, and also a little more about their background.

Arc

So, I called Lisa Metzler, the PR director of Arc. Lisa explained that Arc is not only a wonderful establishment where you can find almost any household item, but it also “sponsors The Center on Colfax, the annual Human Rights Campaign, the annual transgender brunch, and Newsed Community Development Corporation—just to name a few. The Arc also participates during Pride weekend, as the Arc is an equal opportunity employer.”

Buffalo Exchange

At Buffalo Exchange, you can purchase and sell clothes for cash or trade them in for store trade. But, of course, that’s not all. Shawna Slaviniski, the administrative manager at Buffalo Exchange, stated that, “Buffalo Exchange is an inclusive company that welcomes the LGBT community with open arms.”

Slavinski went on to discuss the rainbow crosswalk walk-off event that brings everyone together, which takes places on Friday before the weekend festivities. Buffalo Exchange also donates clothing to Peak Thrift Store every Wednesday. Also, Buffalo Exchange donates to and participates in the annual aids walk.

Goodwill

And then there’s Goodwill. Goodwill, a well-known establishment for clothing, household items, and furniture, offers many great deals for anyone who wants to look fabulous, even if their budget may not be. Between their specialized and senior, military, and teacher discounts, it’s pretty easy to snag something for cheap. Goodwill offers community support for children who are immersed in high-poverty environments and school districts. The organization also assists with mentorship programs tailored to young men of color, refugees, and their families).

Peak Thrift Store

Peak Thrift Store is an inclusive clothing store that also serves our community and the community at large. Ryan Neary, the store manager, stated that “Peak Thrift Store provides jobs, career training, education training and skills for LGBT children that have been discarded by their families. Peak Thrift Store only provides jobs for minors who are currently housed at The Urban Peak, which is the parent company of Peak Thrift Store. Peak Thrift Store is inclusive, and everyone is welcome.”

We wanted to know how the youth were being impacted by all of the services Urban Peak provides, so we spoke with Christina Carlson, CEO of Urban Peak. Christina explained, “The youth here don’t identify as homeless because they’re extremely cared for and supported. Also, at Urban Peak, we provide separate housing departments for men and women. It’s vital that the youth determine how they choose to identify.”

“We’re expanding our building structure so that we can operate 24 hours a day, and we will have on-site mental health clinicians for our youth,” she added. “Urban Peak will be able to provide three meals a day for every person that is housed there.”

So, the next time you shop at any of these establishments, keep in mind they’re working extremely hard to give back to our LGBTQ community, and who says we can’t shop, save money, and give back, all while looking fabulous?