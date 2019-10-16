The Jersey in Me
solidified an
attitude in my trachea
always an invisible knife to my throat
don’t !
look me up
or
down
I will not
swallow the
s h a r p words
you throw
moving slick over my tongue
comeback ready
elbow boney enough to break a nose
keep threatening
I dare you
middle fingers are a wave hello on the highway back home
I was born with my feet in a fighting stance
breaking my glass lining
will only cause me to
g l o w
go ahead and test my Last Dragon
these fists have held enough attacks to swing heavy and hard
to redeem the pristine polite girl everyone said I was bound for
forgetting that binding strengthens the resolve for freedom
watch me
I will show you
what survival
really means
Similar article: A Poem for the Closeted