The Jersey in Me

solidified an

attitude in my trachea

always an invisible knife to my throat

don’t !

look me up

or

down

I will not

swallow the

s h a r p words

you throw

moving slick over my tongue

comeback ready

elbow boney enough to break a nose

keep threatening

I dare you

middle fingers are a wave hello on the highway back home

I was born with my feet in a fighting stance

breaking my glass lining

will only cause me to

g l o w

go ahead and test my Last Dragon

these fists have held enough attacks to swing heavy and hard

to redeem the pristine polite girl everyone said I was bound for

forgetting that binding strengthens the resolve for freedom

watch me

I will show you

what survival

really means

