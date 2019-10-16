Log In Register
The Jersey in Me

solidified an

       attitude in my trachea

              always an invisible knife to my throat

                                   don’t !

                    look me up

                                            or

                 down

     I will not
swallow the

s     h     a     r     p                                                                                                                        words

                                                                                                                                                                                you                          throw

                                                                                                                                                                moving slick over my tongue

                                                                                                                                comeback ready

                                                                                                                                                elbow boney enough to break a nose

                                                                                                                keep threatening

                                                                                                I dare you

                                                                                middle fingers are a wave hello on the highway back home

                                                I was born with my feet in a fighting stance

breaking my glass lining

will only cause me to

                                                                                 g              l               o              w

                                                                                                                                go ahead and test my Last Dragon

these fists have held enough attacks to swing heavy and hard

to redeem the pristine polite girl everyone said I was bound for

                                                forgetting that binding strengthens the resolve for freedom

                                                                                                                                watch me

                                                                                                                                                I will show you

                                                                                                                                                what survival

                                                                                                                                                                                                                really means

