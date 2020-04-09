Dear Denver Cycle Sluts, When I was younger, my religious parents put me into conversion therapy. Now that I have come out, how do I find my place in the community?

Cookie: Seek out those who see you for who you are, and create your own tribe. True family is a choice, not an obligation.

Mae: I suggest a coming out party! Celebrate with cake and sex toys!

Zoey: Recognize that your parents are flawed and you are fabulous. Find your inner strength and don’t let anyone cause doubt.

Kay: By announcing yourself as you walk in every door, “I’m heeeere, and I’m fabUlous!”

Dear Cycle Sluts, I want to introduce food kink into my “vanilla” relationship. Where would you recommend starting?

Kay: Vanilla ice cream.

Zoey: A shopping trip to the nearest market after a few hours of foreplay. Everything becomes an option.

Mae: Mmmm … tacos. Wait, you weren’t offering to make me dinner?

Cookie: Cucumbers, carrots, eggplants, zucchini—to start. If it doesn’t work out, make a salad, and toss it.

Dear Cycle Sluts, I am looking to have someone over who I am interested in getting to know. What show or movie do you suggest I have playing to help break the ice?

Cookie: Barry White.

Mae: Cannibal! The Musical. It is a good way to find out if your special someone is into dead-guy kink or not.

Kay: A porno on really, really loud. It should stimulate some conversation.

Zoey: Obviously not any of your porn work. There is a difference between breaking the ice and breaking his interest.

Photo provided by The Cycle Sluts