As one of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10, Kameron Michaels has done much more than compete in challenges and lip sync for her life. She has broken down a barrier for muscle drag queens. While thriving on both sides of the gender spectrum, Kameron loves to dance and lift weights. She is known as the ‘Bodybuilder Barbie;’ she blurs the line between masculinity and femininity, and audiences cannot get enough of her.

Originally from Nashville, Kameron is traveling coast to coast, bringing her unique blend of muscular glamor to the masses, and she will soon be here for Denver Pride. OUT FRONT had the pleasure of chatting more with her.

Is this your first time performing in Denver?

Yes, it is! I am super excited about it. I am looking forward to meeting more of these incredible fans who have changed my life.

What can audiences generally expect from a Kameron Michaels performance?

A great lip-sync and my own unique spins.

You mentioned on Drag Race that there was a period in your life where an ex-boyfriend made you give up drag. Why did you go through with that, and do you regret it?

I do regret it, and I did it because he was not comfortable with it. I cared for the guy, and I didn’t want my drag to be a problem, so I threw it all in a dumpster. He clearly had a masculinity problem.

You also talked about how your drag sisters didn’t think having a muscle body would be good for drag. Have they changed their opinions on that now?

Yes, they have, and I am continuing to change the opinions of many.

How would you say Drag Race changed your life?

For one, I get recognized in bathrooms now, which is odd, but also, so many people have been so amazing with telling me their stories and making me feel like I have made a huge impact.

Watching episodes now, is there anything you would have done differently?

Woulda, coulda, shoulda—I try not to regret things!

You are quieter and more reserved than any of the other queens. Has that changed?

It is true to who I am, so not really. I am working on being more outgoing, and the fans have helped a lot with that.

Why is the Cher challenge the challenge you wanted to win the most?

It’s Cher! Who would not want to win for Cher?!

How does it feel to know that you have broken down a barrier for muscle queens?

I hated that there were barriers in the first place.