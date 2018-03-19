For years, LGBTQ folks have been fighting for marriage equality, and finally, same-gender weddings are becoming the norm. But queer folks never wanted to just be normal. For starters, by their very definition, LGBTQ relationships are multilayered and intersectional. A lot more politics goes into putting two and two together when issues like trans inclusion, marrying outside the straight binary for people of color, and non-monogamous marriage are on the table.

Plus, being normal is no fun. The very construct of marriage is steeped in heteronormative traditions, many of which are oppressive to women, and weddings are often expensive, and not accessible to everyone who wants to throw a party to celebrate their love. And it’s no secret that queer people know how to throw a good party. LGBTQ folks want to be fabulous and really make a splash, while also tending to the social issues often swept under the rug.

This is why cannabis weddings are an awesome alternative for those looking to tie the non-traditional knot. Cannabis and LGBTQ advocates go hand-in-hand, since both are fighting for human rights and for consenting adults to be able to do what they want. A lot of queer people are also stoners, making a wedding that allows consumption the perfect pairing.

Essentially, a cannabis wedding is any life-joining event that includes the leafy green stuff. Celebrations range from a couple puffs as part of a ceremony to fully immersive experiences where all the guests are invited to dose up. We spoke to some cannabis wedding experts to get the lowdown on inclusivity, legality, and how to throw a great party.

Cannabis-Friendly Venues

One of the biggest things to consider when holding a cannabis wedding is where it should take place. Unless you have a really cool, private spot, most wedding venues probably won’t allow cannabis consumption. A few spots that do right here in Denver are the Clocktower on the Sixteenth Street Mall, and the Church of Cannabis, a local organization started up to promote community and cannabis advocacy.

“The LGBTQ community is already out there doing new things,” explained Lee Molloy, one of the Church of Cannabis founders. “Gay marriage is a new thing that’s legal, and so people who are going out and getting married are always finding new vows, new ways to create ceremonies, and they get to do that because they are starting from scratch, not hundreds of thousands of years of history. The cannabis situation is also new, so it’s kind of falling in with this new, improved way of getting married for people.”

If you rent out the Church of Cannabis, you can enjoy all kinds of consumption at your wedding, from a toke exchanged before the kiss between lovers to a blunt spark-up for the entire congregation.

High Attire

While it would be difficult to actually wear smokable cannabis, there is the option to outfit yourself head-to-toe in hemp. Janay Mallela of High Vibe Bride is passionate about dressing brides up in the cannabis-derived fabric. Not only does she care about cultivating wedding experiences and honoring all types of love, she thinks that wedding dresses should be ethically sourced.

“I am one of the only brands in the U.S. that just creates gowns from botanic and natural fabrics,” she explained. “I use a hemp fabric and I also have a vegan, organic cotton option.There are not a lot of people doing hemp-lined dresses. They are really durable, beautiful, and there is a natural texture. Eventually, I would love to be able to source domestic hemp as well.”

Mallela partially started her own company because she was tired of the icky trends she saw in the wedding industry, such as certain folks being kept off of showroom floors, and a culture that was quick to judge folks against an unrealistic standard of beauty. With High Vibe Bride, she is able to deliver personalized attention to couples that need it, and she loves it when she gets to work with queer folks.

“I make wedding dresses, so two dresses are better than one,” she joked. “And each design varies so much. Sometimes the dresses will coordinate, have a theme, the same texture playing throughout, and that’s worked really beautifully when I know both brides’ secrets. Also, brides have collaborated; sometimes they come to appointments together, help with the design decisions, and do things that way. I think both approaches are really lovely. And of course, sometimes I am just designing one wedding gown for that couple; maybe the other partner is wearing a vest or suit or a jumper or something totally different.”

The Main Attraction

The most important ingredient at any cannabis wedding, of course, is cannabis. You buy the cannabis you want to serve, and Irie Weddings & Events puts it all together into the perfect presentation.

“As far as what the bud bar looks like, it depends on what people want to do,” said Madlyne Kelly, co-owner, about how cannabis can be presented. “We can have a simple, understated table; recently we did a Halloween, Friday the 13th wedding, and we got to go nuts in terms of decor. We flex and decorate according to clients’ requests.”

Irie has worked with many same-gender couples, both brides and grooms.They always aim to present what the client is looking for and make sure everyone has a stony good time.

In the Bedroom

The icing on the cake for many wedding days is the wedding night, and there is a cannabis solution for that, too. Satya Kama is a company that makes edible cannabis body products. Purely by accident, founder Shadi Ramey was experimenting in the bedroom when she realized her products had more use than just as a cosmetic.

“I think the inclusivity comes with our approach to really bringing integrity and awareness to all of the elements of our business,” explained Ramey, who makes all of her products from hemp seed oil and all edible ingredients. “In that way we are open and want to connect to everybody who has skin, who wants to connect, who supports the hemp plant, who loves love, whatever that looks like and feels like.”