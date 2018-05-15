Summer is on its way, and with it comes plenty of fun and fresh opportunities for getting out and getting active. Denver’s beautiful backyard of foothills, mountains, lakes, and rivers offer so many opportunities for outdoor exercise that it’s easy to overlook some of the ways to have fun and get fit right here in the Denver Metro area. No matter your fitness level, exercise preference, or budget, the mile-high city has something for you.

Races

Every summer, you can witnesses numerous running and walking events in Colorado, and this year is no different. Whether you want to walk five kilometers or run 50, a quick Google search will guide you to the perfect event. Here a couple that caught my eye.

The Big Gay 5k

This annual event has moved to a new weekend. This year it will be on June 3 at Cheesman Park in Denver. The website stresses that this is an event for everyone: walkers and runners, kids and adults, gay and straight… just bring your smile and your sunscreen. The $30 registration fee includes a moisture-wicking t-shirt, a drawstring bag, and sunglasses. For more information, check out Denver.BigGay5k.com.

Skirt Sports 13er (13.1 miles), 10k, and 5k

Also June 3, this woman-only race in Louisville, CO, is filled with awesome athletes and a supportive crowd. The courses take you up, down, over, and around some of the best views in Boulder county. The registration fee varies depending on your distance. But act fast—registration prices go up on May 14. Check out SkirtSports13er.com for more info.

Classes

Big events can be fun, but it takes consistency to reach your goals and feel proud of yourself. These community-oriented classes offered every week are a great way to build a routine and a group of friends.

The Civic Center MOVES Series

This is a free series of classes offered outdoors in Civic Center Park from April to October. Monday evenings, Tuesdays at lunch, and Thursday lunch and evening times offer varying styles of yoga, while Wednesday mornings feature the November Project, a fun and fast bootcamp-style workout. For more specific information on times and yoga styles, head over to CivicCenterConservancy.org

It Burns Joe Fitness

Every Sunday at 8:00 a.m., Joe and his loyal band of 200 odd, sweaty followers head up to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a free, greuling, three-hour bootcamp led by none other than Joe himself. But who is this Joe guy? “Jumping” Joe Hendrix was a well-known BMX biker in the 80s. He later became a DJ, something he does to this day, but he never lost his passion for (somewhat extreme) fitness. Head up to Red Rocks any Sunday at 8:00 a.m. to get a taste of this workout, or check out ItBurnsJoeFitness.com to see what you’re getting yourself into.

Yoga

For a more holistic mind-body experience, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better practice than yoga. The Denver Metro area boasts a variety of yoga studios to choose from, such as the Kindness Collective, with eight locations in Denver and Golden. Kindness offers more than 300 classes per week, all year round. The classes vary in style, length, and difficulty, but they are all donation-based and taught with open-hearted compassion. In preparation for the summer season, Kindness is offering a one-time Summer Solstice Workshop. Their website puts it best:

“Join us for a special yoga class to celebrate the longest and most radiant day of the year! Yoga instructor Buffy Barfoot will move you through a juicy, supportive, all-levels flow to mark the first official day of summer. We will work together on setting the foundation of hope and light for months to come. A big group of yogis practicing and breathing together in one space has so much potential to heal and raise the collective vibration. Don’t miss this gorgeous evening of light!”

The event will take place (when else?) on the summer solstice, Thursday, June 21, from 7:30-9:00 p.m., at the Hilltop location, 455 S. Hudson Street in Denver. To learn more about this event and about the Kindness Collective generally, head to KindnessCollective.com