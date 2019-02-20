For more than a decade, Steuben’s Uptown has been slinging delicious comfort food to anyone and everyone who walks in the door. Located in North Capitol Hill at 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, it has also been a place to congregate for LGBTQ folks. Steuben’s had a strong relationship with The Wrangler and its popular Beer Bust on Sundays, and the Steuben’s team is looking forward to bringing that end-of-weekend celebration back.

“Our door has always been open to all,” General Manager Joey Casanova said. “Come in, relax, enjoy some good food—and now a drag show.”

Starting this month, Steuben’s Uptown will host Drag Brunch on the final Sunday of every month. Alongside the usual grub, which includes mimosas, french toast, chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, and a multitude of mouth-watering sandwiches, Steuben’s is introducing Denver drag legend Felony Misdemeanor to the menu.

“If you talk about drag in Denver, her name comes rolling off the tongue,” Casanova said. “We know she’ll bring something new to our loyal guests and hopefully bring in some new faces.”

This month, Felony will bring a lineup of performers to celebrate the first drag show ever at Steuben’s—and Felony’s birthday. Catch the premiere show on Sunday, February 24 at 11:30 a.m.

“I know how to work a crowd,” Felony said. “It’s all about reading the audience and giving them a show. None of my shows are the same, so this is gonna be fun.”