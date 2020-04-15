It may be a lonely 420 this year, but it’s still 420. If you’re looking for some great products to snag for your stay-in, we’ve got you.
LivWell’s Full-Melt Caramels These caramel treats are 10 mg each, sweet and tasty, and comfortably chewy. If you’re a lightweight, just take half; otherwise one is the perfect dose. The sweet, roasted flavor both hides and positively accents the taste of cannabis, and the release effect is also slow and sweet. If you’re craving goodies, don’t sleep on these.
Gentleman Quinns Blunts The GQ blunt takes the world of blunt smoking out of the smoke-filled living room and into the classy, after-dinner smoking room. Each blunt is hand-crafted with specially selected cannabis strains to make for clean and balanced effects, and you’ll look classy as hell with one of these in your hands. Don’t sleep on Gentleman Quinns!
Bloom Farms CBD Pen and Tincture If you need some CBD for sleep, pain, or other struggles, check out the classy packaging on this tincture and pen. Not only is it cute and discreet, it has no intoxicating properties; it will just help you get and stay cozy, or knock out that pesky back pain or stress headache. A must for being stuck inside and restless or for long days on your feet.
High Level Health’s Live Resin High Level Health make their own concentrates, and their delicious black cherry pie punch crosses blackberry kush and cherry pie to create something unique and flavorful. The high creeps up a bit and then lasts a nice, long time. It also works extremely cleanly in a dab rig or pen. Get educated on their great deals and tasty concentrates.
Willie’s Reserve Joints They say Willie Nelson only smokes the best, and it’s true. His special, Willie’s Reserve joints, even the half-gram mini joints, pack the perfect punch and burn slow and clean. If you’re looking for an old-school cannabis experience in a cute, portable tin, grab some Willie’s Reserve.
1906 Drops Forget worrying about drinks or edibles when it comes to medicating. 1906 make it simple with their special drops that can be discreetly taken like a pill. Their Genius drops were especially developed for folks who need help focusing and working hard but don’t want to take habit-forming drugs like Aderol. Pop a drop next time you need to get stuff done; it really works!
Three A Light Grow Book If you’re looking for some reading material or to pick up a new hobby, try Three A Light. This gorgeous grow guide looks more like a fun, compelling coffee table book than it does a dry, how-to guide, and the style of the writing matches. Whether you want to learn to grow seriously or just look at pretty cannabis pictures, this book is for you.
Pet-Ness CBD If your pet could use a little extra love, check out these CBD treats from Pet-Ness. For dogs, they offer Calm, Happy, and Mobility, for pups who need joint or pain relief and dogs who could use a perk or a bit of calming down. They even make tincture for dogs and cats. The treats are made from hemp-derived CBD, and they aren’t for humans, but for furry friends, they are just what the doctor ordered.
The Lab’s Tropic Thunder and CBD 3:2 Pods If you’ve never tried a Pax vape pen, you’re missing out. The square shape and sleek technology allows for a more discreet design and fewer air bubbles, and their strain-specific and CBD offerings knock them completely off the scale in terms of awesomeness. Pick one up; then stay inside!
Wana-Quick Fast-Acting Gummies These, sweet, chewy goodies are 5 mg each and act fast to give you a smooth, even effect. The tasty margarita flavor has CBD added, and the piña colada is a personal favorite. These are great to take while trying to stay active and productive or before a trip around the block in the sun.
Sundown Sparkling CBD CBD soda and soft drinks are the hot new cannabis product, and Sundown has the industry on lock in Denver. They let us sample their citra drink and a top-secret new blend, and both were delicious, calming, and completely refreshing.