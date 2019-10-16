Aries: You will find that there are two paths or options, not just one, especially concerning the task that you’re currently working on. You may feel yourself “hanging in the balance,” but if you can have the courage to be patient, you will see admirers and followers gather around. Sow, a creature of earth and abundance, is your animal spirit guide this month.

Taurus: A big idea and solution to your creative endeavors will be discovered! Many of you are seeing the practical result of energy work and of your imagination. An extraordinary truth is manifesting, especially when consulting with a psychic. Your spirit guide is the crane in October, representing longevity and intuition.

Gemini: The realization of a power struggle and the efforts involved in becoming a strong leader are dawning upon you. There is a heavy task unfolding. You’re discovering your personal power at its peak! If something feels burdensome, share it. The Owl will be your spirit guide, symbolizing change, wisdom, and psychic awareness.

Cancer: Through music and some tiny detail, you will discover a profound joy! Something that excited you in your childhood is resurfacing, and you are being encouraged to fight to keep it. Let your friends and enemies see you for who you are now! You are worthy. Your animal spirit guide this month is the Adder, representing rebrith, shedding, and sexual magnetism.

Leo: A prophecy surrounding companionship and family is coming out. Some special bond is being formed and protected. An expression of truth is set to liberate any concerns around relationships and family matters. You’re finding some fulfillment! Swan, a creature of love, beauty, and transformation, will be your spirit guide this month.

Virgo: You’re discovering exactly where you’ve been tied up. Be careful not to sacrifice to a fault. Have no fear if taken advantage of! A young and free rebel is rushing in to help. Training yourself to be calm and grounded in adversity will be most valuable. Your spirit guide is the Earth Dragon in October, reflecting inner and outer treasure, seclusion, and groundedness.

Libra: When you separate from outdated traditions, you will discover harmony, balance, and ultimate fulfillment! Sharpening your mind now will open up massive opportunities. Your respect in the world, in your community, is growing. Accept the wisdom of the moment. Wolf shall be your spirit guide this month, symbolizing instinct, learning, and lone faith.

Scorpio: A discovery surrounding financial independence is coming to you! There is much work to be done, and it may feel overwhelming, but I sense the price for this freedom is worth it. Touch base with what’s burdening you, then remember the bigger picture. Signifying twilight, your spirit guide is the blackbird, also representing enchantment and inner awareness.

Sagittarius: You’ll be encouraged to know that a discovery of your skill and how it is portrayed to the public is at hand. Be more conscious of what you’re doing, because people are watching you, almost microscopically! Someone from the past may show up to forewarn you of the future. Your spirit guide is the raven this month, signifying protection, hauntings, and prophecy.

Capricorn: There is a key discovery within your dreams you’ll want to make practical use of! Visions of real-life opportunities are flooding your conscious mind. Writing or speaking about these things will make you feel confident and inspired. Calling to you from the sea is your spirit guide, seal, who represents longing, opening, and a colorful imagination.

Aquarius: A person who offers pleasure and material temptation is around you. You will discover through this person your new lustful appetites and where you’ve been limiting yourself. Where you’ve felt mentally imprisoned will clear, especially as you relent. Cow is your spirit guide in October, signifying indulgences, nourishment, and mother earth.

Pisces: You’re making a big discovery with your legacy and the kind of wealth or stamp you want to make. An influential breakthrough is strong! Now is a good time to build a team or join a rebel group. There’s a strong, older male influence in your space. Heed your spirit guide this month, Air Dragon, representing the element of surprise, sharp insight, and visitation.

October 2019

3 – Pluto moves direct

13 – Full moon in Aries

23 – Sun enters Scorpio

27 – New moon in Scorpio

31 – Mercury moves retrograde.

Happy Samhain/Halloween!

Happy birthday Libra and Scorpio!